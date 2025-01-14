Stockbridge Amphitheater and VyStar Credit Union Announce Naming of VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge

"We are thrilled to bring the VyStar name to Stockbridge," said VyStar SVP/Georgia Market President Janean Armstrong. "This amphitheater represents more than just a venue; it symbolizes our dedication to being an integral part of the Stockbridge and Metro Atlanta community. We look forward to hosting a variety of events that will bring people together and create lasting memories."

Located at 4650 N Henry Boulevard, directly behind City Hall, the amphitheater will continue offering concerts, performances and community events, ensuring entertainment for all ages. VyStar is committed to enhancing the cultural landscape of Stockbridge through its partnership and supporting a space where residents can celebrate, connect and be inspired.

VyStar is proud to sponsor the venue's Military Ticket Program, honoring the service of active-duty military personnel and veterans with exclusive discounts to select shows each season. In addition, VyStar members will enjoy unique experiences, special discounts, and early access to presale tickets. Additionally, members will have opportunities to win access to special VIP experiences throughout the concert season.

VyStar opened its Stockbridge branch in 2023 and now has 79 locations across Georgia and Florida, with plans to open more in 2025. As the credit union continues to expand, it remains dedicated to supporting and uplifting the communities it serves. From its founding in 1952 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida to now serving over a million members, VyStar has grown to be the 13th largest credit union in the U.S., and assets exceeding $14 billion. With over 2,500 employees, the credit union is a major employer in the region. As VyStar expands into new communities, its commitment to prioritizing the needs of its members remains steadfast.

VyStar's expansion into the Georgia area is a tremendous win for the City of Stockbridge," said Stockbridge Mayor Anthony S. Ford. "The team's commitment to community building and financial wellness aligns perfectly with our city's values. The VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge will not only enhance our local arts scene but also stimulate economic growth by attracting visitors and residents. We are excited to welcome VyStar and look forward to the positive impact the business will have throughout our community for years to come."

The renaming of the amphitheater is just one of the ways VyStar has established itself as a trusted community partner. The local VyStar branch has sponsored the City of Stockbridge Community Turkey Giveaway, the City of Stockbridge Veteran's Day Luncheon, the Business Women Empowerment Project (BWEP) Winter Leadership Academy and the High School Girls Summer Session along with teaching financial education classes in partnership with Frontline Housing.

Each year, VyStar contributes millions of dollars to local nonprofit organizations and employees donate thousands of volunteer hours in the communities VyStar serves. In 2024, VyStar donated over $7 million to more than 400 nonprofit organizations, and VyStar employees volunteered more than 39,000 hours, an unprecedented amount for the credit union.

Explore visuals here.

For more information about upcoming events and the VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge, visit vystaramphitheater.com and follow us on Facebook for announcements, updates, giveaways and more. The amphitheater has hosted entertainment icons from comedian Chris Tucker to music artists Fantasia, The Isley Brothers, Sheila E., Babyface, Boys II Men, Pat Benatar, Kool & the Gang and many more. The 2025 season lineup will be one you don't want to miss!

About VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge

The VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge (formerly The Stockbridge Amphitheater) is one of Georgia's premier outdoor music venues. With a commitment to hosting world-class entertainment, the 3600-seat outdoor state-of-the-art music venue offers diverse programming that enhances the cultural and community experience for residents and visitors alike. The VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge was designed by T.S.W. Architects, and broke ground on October 28, 2019. Construction was completed by world renowned commercial developer, H. J. Russell & Company and offers an amazing outdoor experience with two concession buildings and VIP rooftop seating. For more information, visit vystaramphitheater.com and follow us on Facebook.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the 13th-largest credit union in the United States, with 79 full-service branches across Georgia and Florida, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,500 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in 29 Georgia counties, the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

SOURCE VyStar Credit Union