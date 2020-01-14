Stockdale Christian School to Host Community Celebration for School Choice Week

BAKERSFIELD,Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and community members will celebrate student successes with a presentation for School Choice Week at Stockdale Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The community celebration will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the school. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will be in attendance to present a proclamation to the school as well.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"January is a time for schools and parents to focus on enrollment for the next year," said Bob Murray, Head of School at Stockdale Christian School. "We're excited to highlight our student successes and showcase our school to the local community."

Stockdale Christian School is a choice school in Bakersfield offering a Christ-centered education. As a dual accredited school by ACSI and WASC, SCS includes programs such as an award-winning instrumental program that has performed at Carnegie Hall, excellence in academics, Quest for Space / NASA, robotics, and numerous sports programs.

For more information, contact Bob Murray at bmurray@stockdalechristian.com or (661) 327-3927.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

