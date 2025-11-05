Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Fiserv, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) securities between July 23, 2025 and October 29, 2025. Fiserv is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based global payments and financial technology provider.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Mislead Investors Regarding its 2025 Financial Growth

According to the complaint, in July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance, including lowering its organic revenue growth guidance based on a review, termed a "re-underwrit[ing]," of the Company's new initiatives and products. The Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound.

However, the complaint alleges that Fiserv's representations to the market in July 2025 were false and misleading. On October 29, 2025, Fiserv announced disappointing third quarter 2025 financial results and admitted that the Company's 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on "assumptions . . . which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution." In addition, Fiserv disclosed that it had during the third quarter conducted a full review of its new initiatives and products—conceding that the prior "re-underwrit[ing]" was incomplete—and "made the decision to deprioritize the short-term revenue and expense initiatives." On this news, the price of Fiserv's common stock plummeted $55.57 per share, or 44%, from a closing price of $126.17 per share on October 28, 2025 to a closing price of $70.60 on October 29, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Fiserv, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by January 5, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

