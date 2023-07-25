Integrity partnership offers Medicare agency new opportunities for growth and expansion through utilization of proprietary technology platform

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Stockton Agency, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based out of Bentonville, Arkansas, and led by Russ Stockton, President, and Rachel Stockton, Vice President. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stockton Agency Partners with Integrity to Amplify Agent Opportunities and Training Resources

"At Integrity, we're developing advanced technology and resources for brokerages like Stockton Agency that are specifically designed to keep them at the forefront of Medicare and support them for years to come," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Many successful companies have already discovered that partnering with Integrity is a winning formula! The accelerated innovation our team is constantly developing is specifically designed to empower agencies to serve clients more efficiently. Russ and Rachel are wonderful examples of leaders who serve their customers with honesty and transparency and now I can't wait to see how joining Integrity will accelerate the growth of Stockton Agency, helping them reach even greater heights. "

With more than four decades in the industry, Stockton Agency has exhibited steady growth as its agents help seniors get the most out of their Medicare coverage. The agency provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans to seniors across Arkansas and Missouri. The dedication of its team to earning client trust through honesty and transparency has generated countless longstanding client relationships. Many of Stockton Agency's clients have been with them for 20 years or more.

"At Stockton Agency, we focus on protecting families and Integrity offers us the most end-to-end capabilities to help American families more holistically protect their life, health and wealth," explained Russ Stockton, President of Stockton Agency. "I've been so impressed with Integrity's ability to utilize technology to heighten the level of service we can provide in the insurance industry. Integrity offers extensive support and constant product development, all designed to help our agents stay updated with best-in-class resources and the most effective systems. I'm confident that partnering with Integrity will lead to exponential growth for our business. It will be a win-win for both our agents and customers."

Stockton Agency can now access Integrity's comprehensive proprietary platform, which provides agents with technology-driven solutions to reach consumers through the medium they prefer. Resources include compelling data and analytics, real-time quoting and enrollment capabilities, constant product development and MarketingCENTER, an on-demand library of customizable marketing assets. Integrity's robust infrastructure of services provides support to partners that allow them to spend more time focused on growing their business.

"Our clients have always been our priority and we find joy in helping them navigate the complexities of insurance," shared Rachel Stockton, Vice President of Stockton Insurance. "Americans are living longer, healthier lives, making their life, health and wealth decisions even more important than ever before. Integrity shares our outlook on providing exceptional client service. With the Integrity platform supporting us, our agents can work more efficiently and spend their time doing what they excel at — building trust with those they serve. Integrity's capabilities in compliance, marketing and lead generation will help our agents confidently expand their reach to serve even more seniors. We're ready to make a greater difference in our clients' lives as an Integrity partner."

The Stocktons are now part of a notable team of industry icons and legends who are putting Integrity's mission to improve financial and insurance processes into action. The Integrity partner group is a collective of leading companies who collaborate on best practices and solutions to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans and help consumers plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Stockton Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Stockton.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Stockton Agency

Stockton Agency is a senior market-focused insurance agency based in Bentonville, Arkansas. They provide Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement products and expertise to seniors across 11 states. With more than 40 years of experience and a deep passion for service, Stockton Agency and its committed team of agents are proud to have helped thousands of Americans get the solutions they need for a more secure retirement.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC