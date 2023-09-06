Stockton University Selects Exxat to Enhance Experiential Education

News provided by

Exxat

06 Sep, 2023, 09:13 ET

Multiple departments across Stockton University will leverage Exxat's platform to offer a seamless, integrated approach to clinical tracking, internship placement and compliance.

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leader in clinical and experiential education management, today announced that Stockton University has selected Exxat's all-in-one platform to streamline clinical tracking, internship placement, and compliance management across numerous departments, enhancing the experiential learning experience for students, faculty and staff.

Exxat's platform will be leveraged by 1,000+ students across 5 schools at Stockton University:

  • School of Health Sciences: Supporting students across Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Public Health, Nursing, Nursing Practice, Communication Disorders and Exercise Science for clinical and fieldwork experiences.
  • School of Social and Behavioral Sciences: Serving students across Social Work, Counseling and Global Issues for their fieldwork experiences.
  • School of Arts and Humanities: Supporting students in Communication Studies internship experiences.
  • School of Education: Serving students throughout their internships and in-person teaching experiences.
  • School of Business: Supporting students with their internship learning experiences, where they will be working for an employer or an agency outside of the academic setting.

"With Exxat serving as our central hub for various programs, we're in a strong position to provide a seamless experiential educational process, preparing our students for excellence in their chosen fields," said Claudine Keenan, Dean of Education and Interim Vice Provost at Stockton University. "Exxat's platform handles clinical placement, tracking, internship management, learning assessment and compliance, connecting students, faculty and external partners in one efficient place."

"We are excited to have Stockton University come onboard and join the Exxat community," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-Founder and CEO of Exxat. "By enhancing the management of internships and clinical experiences, Exxat will empower Stockton's students as they prepare for the workforce, fostering a well-prepared, skilled, and adaptable generation of professionals."

About Exxat
Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management solutions with their all-in-one Exxat Prism platform and best-in-class compliance service Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

SOURCE Exxat

Also from this source

Northern Arizona University Expands Relationship with Exxat to Enhance Allied Health and Health Sciences Education

Exxat Announces Recipients of the 2023 Student Scholarship Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.