The launch of live shopping signals StockX's evolution into a multi-experience platform built for the next generation of commerce

StockX Announces StockX Live, Plans to Bring Real-Time, Entertainment-Driven Shopping to its Marketplace This Summer

DETROIT, June 9, 2026 StockX, the global platform for current culture, today announced it is entering the social commerce space with StockX Live — a real-time live shopping experience for new and pre-owned items coming to the StockX platform this summer. StockX Live brings fast, interactive buying and selling to StockX's more than 30 million unique monthly visitors, combining the energy of live commerce with the trust and buyer protection infrastructure that have defined the platform for a decade.

StockX Live will enable buyers to participate in live auctions, giveaways, and direct seller-buyer engagement, all within the StockX marketplace they already know. The announcement signals the company's evolution into a multi-experience marketplace built for the way today's cultural consumers shop.

"StockX Live is a natural extension of our platform — we're meeting our customers where they are, in a format built for how they discover and buy the products they love," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "We've spent years building a scaled, trusted, and transparent marketplace and now we're bringing all of that into a live experience. I couldn't be more excited to get this product in front of our community later this summer."

At launch, StockX Live will focus on building communities of buyers and sellers within key categories including sneakers, apparel, collectibles, trading cards, and vintage fashion. Additional categories will follow post-launch but the initial experience will bring together:

Live auctions with formats including standard timed bidding, sudden death auctions, pre-bidding, and max bidding — most starting at just $1

with formats including standard timed bidding, sudden death auctions, pre-bidding, and max bidding — most starting at just $1 Giveaways and promotions , free to enter, giving viewers the chance to win products live

, free to enter, giving viewers the chance to win products live Live chat and real-time buyer-seller interaction within every show

and real-time buyer-seller interaction within every show StockX Buyer Promise guaranteed on every transaction

"StockX Live will give our sellers something they've never had before: a direct line to millions of buyers who are already here, already engaged, and already trust our platform," said Ryan Larson, vice president of Live at StockX. "Having spent years in live shopping and watching it reshape how people buy and sell, I know what's possible when you're able to give the right tools to a passionate community. StockX Live does exactly that and the opportunity ahead is significant."

StockX Live opens a powerful new selling channel for sellers of all sizes. Sellers can reach the more than 30 million unique monthly visitors already coming to StockX to buy, browse, and price-check — backed by dedicated marketing support and a Live team focused exclusively on seller success.

StockX Live will be available to all U.S. iOS customers across mobile and web platforms later this summer. Buyers can sign up for updates and sellers can apply to participate at https://stockx.com/about/stockx-live/.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE StockX