DETROIT, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX , the global marketplace for current culture products, today announced plans to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a multi-day immersive experience in its hometown of Detroit. Just steps from its global headquarters, StockX will transform 1001 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit into a fully shoppable, community-centered destination, bringing together customers and cultural voices to honor a decade of impact and usher in the brand's next chapter. The event is open to the public and runs March 13-15, 2026.

StockX Celebrates 10 Years With Immersive Detroit Pop-Up and Anniversary Auction

To further commemorate the occasion, StockX today released a special-edition data report — 10 Years of StockX — chronicling the products and trends that have defined the resale market since 2016. The insights will come to life through immersive displays in the space, inviting visitors to reminisce and see some of the biggest sneaker, streetwear and collectibles releases of the last decade up close.

"This anniversary is a celebration of the community that helped build StockX and a reflection of our commitment to continued growth and innovation," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "Being able to kick off this moment in our hometown on 313 Day — a proud tribute to Detroit's iconic area code and the culture, creativity and strength that define the city — makes it especially meaningful."

Open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the pop-up experience will feature:

A curated selection of nearly 700 shoppable products spanning sneakers, apparel, accessories and collectibles. Visitors can expect to find high-demand products from brands like Jordan, adidas, Supreme, New Balance, Denim Tears and Pokémon. As an extra gift to the community, inventory will be priced as much as 20% below its current market value, as determined by StockX's real-time sales data. Additionally, the first 100 guests to arrive each day — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — will receive a special promotional code for $25 off a $125 purchase, redeemable at the pop-up or a future purchase on StockX.

Daily fireside chats and panel discussions (11 a.m.–12 p.m.), led by StockX's senior director of customer community and engagement, Brendan Dunne. Come hear directly from industry heavyweights and special guests including: D'Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College; Gentry Humphrey, former VP of Jordan Footwear, current CEO of Code by Gentry and GH Consulting; Josh Luber, StockX co-founder and founder of ghostwrite; Jeff Malabanan, co-owner of Rif LA; Miki Guerra, founder of The MagPark; Steve Natto, sneaker culture analyst; Jon Wexler, former adidas and Yeezy executive; and Greg Schwartz, StockX co-founder and CEO.

A special anniversary Auction showcasing 10 exclusive products, including the Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt and autographed items from athletes and musicians. The Auction opens on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET and bidding closes on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It is open to anyone in the U.S., giving bidders nationwide the opportunity to participate and extend the anniversary celebration beyond Detroit. The full list of products can be viewed here . StockX introduced Auctions in October 2025 , marking a major evolution for the marketplace and the beginning of a new chapter for StockX — additional new experiences and innovations are set to roll out in the months ahead.

Limited-run StockX anniversary merchandise, available exclusively at the pop-up while supplies last. The special-edition collection celebrates 10 years of StockX, with styles produced in highly limited quantities and available only to in-person attendees.

The special-edition collection celebrates 10 years of StockX, with styles produced in highly limited quantities and available only to in-person attendees. Early access to a limited StockX-inspired colorway of the Rigorer AR3. The sneaker will be available for purchase on Rigorer's website beginning March 14, with a limited number of pairs available for purchase at the pop-up starting on March 13.

Beyond the physical activation, StockX invites its global community to hit rewind and explore a decade of milestones with its special-edition industry report, 10 Years of StockX . Drawing from tens of millions of sales across multiple product categories, the report highlights:

Best-selling products of all time

Best-selling sneaker releases by year

Top release-day performances

Most popular collaborative products

Most expensive sales

Products with the greatest price appreciation

Additional details are available at https://stockx.com/lp/stockx-10-year-detroit/ .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

