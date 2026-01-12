StockX’s Current Culture Index Highlights 2025’s Biggest Winners, Reveals Predictions for 2026

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StockX released its seventh annual Big Facts: Current Culture Index, an in-depth report spotlighting the brands and products that defined the secondary market over the past year as well as key predictions for 2026. In 2025, nearly 200 brands set new all-time annual sales records on StockX, underscoring the resale market's growing influence across core categories like sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectibles, and trading cards.

"Our data shows that 2025 wasn't defined by a single category or trend — it was shaped by a number of standout releases. Companies that moved quickly, prioritized innovation, and aligned with the right partners reaped the benefits," said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO. "Nearly 200 brands reached all-time annual sales highs on StockX last year, from legacy leaders to emerging and independent labels. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, the brands that will win are those that understand scarcity, storytelling, and community — not just scale."

Highlights from StockX's 2026 Current Culture Index include:

Sneakers: Legacy Brands Remain Top-Sellers, Emerging Names See Growth

For the third straight year, Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, and ASICS topped StockX's list of the best-selling sneaker brands. After a period of softness, Nike and Jordan show early signs of recovery, with average sneaker prices up 5% and 6% year-over-year, respectively.

The most dramatic sales growth came from less conventional players. Mizuno emerged as the fastest-growing sneaker brand of 2025, with sales up 124% year-over-year, driven by a shift toward lifestyle-forward silhouettes including the MXR and Wave Prophecy Moc.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro followed closely at No. 2, posting 91% growth. The brand's chunky, intentionally-distressed designs stand out amidst a sea of slim sneakers.

Other fast risers included Saucony (+59%) and Salomon (+58%), signaling continued momentum for styles that blend performance and lifestyle.

Shoes Beyond Sneakers: Comfort and Creativity Win

Outside of the sneaker category, consumers gravitated toward comfort and bold design. UGG was the No. 1 best-selling shoe brand in 2025, a position it has held since StockX segmented shoes from sneakers in 2022. The brand continued to generate cultural heat in 2025 thanks in large part to new hero products and colorways, including the UGG Zora Ballet Flat and UGG x sacai Loafer.

While Nike has long dominated sneakers, it also emerged as the No. 1 fastest-growing non-sneaker footwear brand on StockX in 2025, posting a staggering 5,811% increase in sales. The surge was fueled by explosive demand for the ReactX Rejuven8, a new recovery-focused silhouette introduced last year.

Independent label Bravest Studios was another high-growth breakout, climbing to No. 2 with 197% growth. From fuzzy bear claw mules to big-toe-shaped slippers, Bravest Studios' playful, irreverent designs show zero restraint.

Strategic Collaborations Remain Vital to Apparel Brands

Pop Mart Overtakes LEGO in Collectibles, Canon Makes Gains in Electronics

Pop Mart overtook LEGO as the top-traded collectibles brand, reflecting sustained enthusiasm for "kidult" culture.

Canon was one of the year's biggest movers, climbing 19 spots to become the No. 2 best-selling electronics brand on StockX in 2025 and closing the year with more than 6,000% growth over 2024. It also had the No. 1 best-selling electronics product last year — the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Scarcity Continues to Fuel Success in Accessories

Sprayground stood out as the only accessories brand to appear in both the top five best-selling and top five fastest-growing lists, ranking No. 3 in total trades and No. 1 in growth, with sales surging 287% year-over-year.

Louis Vuitton jumped four spots to secure the No. 4 position among best-selling accessories brands, driven by overwhelming demand for its latest Murakami collaboration.

Meanwhile, Central Cee's Syna World harnessed scarcity and community-led drops to fuel a 251% increase in accessories sales, landing at No. 3 on the fastest-growing list.

In the report, StockX also details several predictions for the year ahead.

The platform expects the 2026 FIFA World Cup will accelerate soccer's influence in U.S. fashion, from retro cleats reimagined as lifestyle footwear to deeper collaborations between clubs and streetwear brands. Elsewhere in sports, the Milan Olympics will present an opportunity for brands to fuse sport and fashion, a combination that historically drives spikes in demand for athlete- and team-linked products on StockX. And Bad Bunny is poised for a defining year, with a highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance and a first fully original adidas signature sneaker slated for 2026.

will accelerate soccer's influence in U.S. fashion, from retro cleats reimagined as lifestyle footwear to deeper collaborations between clubs and streetwear brands. Elsewhere in sports, the will present an opportunity for brands to fuse sport and fashion, a combination that historically drives spikes in demand for athlete- and team-linked products on StockX. And is poised for a defining year, with a highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance and a first fully original adidas signature sneaker slated for 2026. Zeroing in on specific brands, Nike enters 2026 with renewed momentum fueled by a strong Jordan Brand and continued dominance in categories like performance basketball. Ongoing investments in innovation and new product development — such as the Nike Mind 001 — will further growth. Global moments like the World Cup and Olympics and a more disciplined release strategy for core Jordan silhouettes should further boost the brand, even as competition from challenger sneaker brands continues to intensify.

enters 2026 with renewed momentum fueled by a strong Jordan Brand and continued dominance in categories like performance basketball. Ongoing investments in innovation and new product development — such as the Nike Mind 001 — will further growth. Global moments like the World Cup and Olympics and a more disciplined release strategy for core Jordan silhouettes should further boost the brand, even as competition from challenger sneaker brands continues to intensify. Looking at other product categories, trading cards are positioned for continued growth, bolstered by strong release calendars, rising resale prices, and Pokémon's 30th anniversary. Demand for cutesy collectibles will also persist, but loyalty may shift quickly, favoring brands that balance charm with storytelling and controlled supply. Across all categories, re-commerce momentum will continue to accelerate, as consumers increasingly shop resale-first, driven by live shopping, vintage demand, and value-conscious behavior.

Check out StockX's 2026 Current Culture Index at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-current-culture-index-2026/.

