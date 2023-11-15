StockX Drops Quarterly Trend Report, Highlights 'Runner Aesthetic' and Other Trends Shaping Resale Market in 2023

Retro adidas styles, burgeoning apparel brands like Hellstar and character-inspired Crocs are among the trends outlined in StockX's latest 'Big Facts'

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest quarterly trend report from current culture marketplace, StockX , highlights the products that shaped the resale market and set new records in 2023. The report – Big Facts: 2023 Trends – also explores search term data ahead of the holiday season and the specific brands, collaborations, and sneaker silhouettes that saw significant year-over-year spikes on StockX.

The latest quarterly trend report from StockX highlights the products that shaped the resale market and set new records in 2023.

"Consumers are eager to diversify their closets and discover new brands – throughout 2023 we've seen more and more new entrants compete for share of wallet," said StockX CEO Scott Cutler. "The growing desire among young consumers to be early adopters has fueled interest in emerging labels and helped bolster demand for new sneaker silhouettes. While we've seen price premiums soften on releases from some of the top brands, players like New Balance and adidas are successfully tapping into consumers' hunger for something different by launching new silhouettes or putting a fresh spin on retired classics."

Key Report Highlights:

Nike Vomero 5, Asics Gel-1130, and New Balance 9060 fuel 'runner aesthetic': Three of the year's fastest-growing sneaker silhouettes have at least one thing in common – they're rooted in running. The Nike Vomero 5 and Asics Gel-1130 are running shoes at their core, though consumers have embraced them for everyday wear. Trades of the Nike Vomero 5 and Asics Gel-1130 are up 5,104% and 1,176% respectively. 1 Meanwhile, web and app searches for " Nike Vomero " increased 1,945% year-over-year on StockX, while searches for " Asics Gel-1130 " jumped 997%. 2 New Balance's 9060 takes design notes from the 990, one of the brand's most iconic running shoes. Trades of the 9060 jumped 744% in 2023, while searches increased by more than 1,000%. Consumers purchased more than $10 million worth of New Balance 9060s over the last 12 months, and the silhouette – which was only introduced in 2022 – has quickly become one of the top-traded New Balance styles on StockX.





Three of the year's fastest-growing sneaker silhouettes have at least one thing in common – they're rooted in running. The Nike Vomero 5 and Asics Gel-1130 are running shoes at their core, though consumers have embraced them for everyday wear. Trades of the Nike Vomero 5 and Asics Gel-1130 are up 5,104% and 1,176% respectively. Meanwhile, web and app searches for " " increased 1,945% year-over-year on StockX, while searches for " " jumped 997%. takes design notes from the 990, one of the brand's most iconic running shoes. Trades of the 9060 jumped 744% in 2023, while searches increased by more than 1,000%. Consumers purchased more than worth of New Balance 9060s over the last 12 months, and the silhouette – which was only introduced in 2022 – has quickly become one of the top-traded New Balance styles on StockX. Adidas makes gains thanks to Campus 00s, Gazelle, and other retro styles: Cultural heritage and timeless design have proven valuable to adidas, as silhouettes like the Campus 00s, Gazelle, and Samba pushed the brand to double-digit growth on StockX in 2023. 3 Campus 00s trades saw six-figure percentage growth on StockX in 2023 compared to 2022, and consumers spent more than $8 million on the sneakers in just the last 12 months. Additionally, searches for " adidas Campus 00s " surged by more than 15,000% in 2023. Trades and searches for the adidas Handball Spezial – a silhouette closely resembling the Samba – are also on the rise. This follows the continued success of adidas' Samba and Gazelle silhouettes. Both styles have seen triple-digit trade growth in 2023, topping record sales in 2022.





Cultural heritage and timeless design have proven valuable to adidas, as silhouettes like the Campus 00s, Gazelle, and Samba pushed the brand to double-digit growth on StockX in 2023. Campus 00s trades saw six-figure percentage growth on StockX in 2023 compared to 2022, and consumers spent more than on the sneakers in just the last 12 months. Additionally, searches for " " surged by more than 15,000% in 2023. Trades and searches for the – a silhouette closely resembling the Samba – are also on the rise. This follows the continued success of adidas' Samba and Gazelle silhouettes. Both styles have seen triple-digit trade growth in 2023, topping record sales in 2022. Ugg continues its meteoric rise in the lead-up to the holiday season: Ugg continues to heat up as new colorways and coveted styles sell out and trade for a premium on the secondary market. StockX has seen more than 90,000 trades of the brand's Tasman and Tazz Slippers in the last year, and searches for " Ugg Tasman " and " Ugg Tazz " are up 2,340% and 1,340% respectively. Ugg is on pace to set a new all-time trade record in 2023, and it remains the fastest-growing brand in StockX's 'Shoes' category.





Ugg continues to heat up as new colorways and coveted styles sell out and trade for a premium on the secondary market. StockX has seen more than 90,000 trades of the brand's Tasman and Tazz Slippers in the last year, and searches for " and " " are up 2,340% and 1,340% respectively. Ugg is on pace to set a new all-time trade record in 2023, and it remains the fastest-growing brand in StockX's 'Shoes' category. Apparel standouts include Hellstar, Denim Tears, and Trapstar: Core streetwear labels like Fear of God and Supreme remain among the top-traded apparel brands on StockX, but the platform is seeing outsized interest in newer entrants like Hellstar, Denim Tears, and Trapstar. Founded in 2020, Hellstar's graphic-heavy designs routinely trade at significant price premiums on StockX. As demand for the brand's limited drops surged in 2023, searches for " Hellstar " shot up more than 12,000%. Searches for " Denim Tears " are up 535% year-over-year, and the brand – which was founded in 2019 by Tremaine Emory – recently ranked among the top five fastest-growing apparel brands on StockX. Meanwhile, searches for London -based streetwear brand Trapstar increased 199% year-over-year on StockX.





Core streetwear labels like Fear of God and Supreme remain among the top-traded apparel brands on StockX, but the platform is seeing outsized interest in newer entrants like Hellstar, Denim Tears, and Trapstar. Founded in 2020, Hellstar's graphic-heavy designs routinely trade at significant price premiums on StockX. As demand for the brand's limited drops surged in 2023, searches for " " shot up more than 12,000%. Searches for " " are up 535% year-over-year, and the brand – which was founded in 2019 by – among the top five fastest-growing apparel brands on StockX. Meanwhile, searches for -based streetwear brand increased 199% year-over-year on StockX. Crocs breaks a record with Mater Clog : In October Crocs dropped a Mater Clog, celebrating the character from Pixar's 2006 film, Cars. The Crocs Mater Clog saw more release-week trades 4 than any other Crocs collaboration in StockX history, and customers have already spent more than $465,000 on the clogs since their release. Crocs also saw success with other character-inspired releases this year, including Shrek and Hello Kitty. All three collaborations rank among the best-performing Crocs releases on StockX in 2023.





: In October Crocs dropped a Mater Clog, celebrating the character from Pixar's 2006 film, Cars. The saw more release-week trades than any other Crocs collaboration in StockX history, and customers have already spent more than on the clogs since their release. Crocs also saw success with other character-inspired releases this year, including Shrek and Hello Kitty. All three collaborations rank among the best-performing Crocs releases on StockX in 2023. Jordan 1s, Jordan 4s, and Nike Dunks among most wished-for products on StockX Lists: Introduced just in time for holiday shopping, StockX Lists is a new feature that gives users the ability to curate lists of the products they want to share with family and friends. In just over a month, StockX users have made more than 500,000 adds to StockX Lists. Early data shows that Jordan 4s, Jordan 1s, and Nike Dunks rank among the most-requested sneakers, while hoodies from Fear of God's Essentials line lead the apparel category.

The report also reveals the year's standout sneaker collaborations, based on the 2023 releases with the highest average price premiums on StockX.5 Travis Scott collaborations took the top two spots on the list. The Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf Travis Scott Neutral Olive ranked No. 1 with an average price premium of 397%, while the Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP Travis Scott Olive – a women's exclusive release – took the No. 2 spot with an average price premium of 342%. The Nike SB Dunk Low Born X Raised One Block At A Time rounded out the top three with a 323% average price premium.

Check out StockX's latest report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-2023-trends/ .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles, and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs around 1,500 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

1 YoY Trade Growth: Jan. 1, 2023–Oct. 31, 2023 vs. Jan. 1, 2022–Oct. 31, 2022

2 Search term growth reflects year-over-year increases in StockX web and app searches. (Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022)

3 YoY Trade Growth: Jan. 1, 2023–Oct. 31, 2023 vs. Jan. 1, 2022–Oct. 31, 2022; non-Yeezy sneakers only

4 Release week is defined as the product's release date plus six additional days.

5 Price Premium is a measure of how much more an item is selling for on StockX compared to its original retail price.

SOURCE StockX