StockX Introduces “StockX Auctions,” A Premium Bidding Experience for the World’s Most Sought-After Current Culture Collectibles

Inaugural auction features ultra-rare Nike Dunk Low Off-White Futura Syracuse with carrying case, and legendary Nike Mag sneakers

Bidding starts at $1, with no reserve, creating a transparent and exciting market driven entirely by bidder demand

DETROIT, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX , the leading global marketplace for current culture, today announced the launch of StockX Auctions —a new, premium bidding experience for the world's most sought-after collectibles. The platform gives buyers exclusive access to a curated selection of rare items, from game-worn sneakers to one-of-a-kind pop-culture memorabilia.

The inaugural auction opens for bidding on November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST, featuring a hand-selected lineup of 28 coveted pairs of sneakers, including1:

"Our community has consistently shown a passion for unique, hard-to-find items, so StockX Auctions is a natural evolution for us," said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO. "This new experience creates a trusted, transparent, and genuinely exciting space where collectors can access items they've only dreamed of. By combining our verification expertise with real-time bidding, we're expanding what it means to invest in culture."

Breaking from traditional auction norms, every item on StockX Auctions starts at a bid of just $1 with no reserve, creating a transparent, demand-driven marketplace. Each item sold is backed by StockX's proprietary multi-step verification process and Buyer Promise .

At launch, StockX Auctions will be available exclusively to US customers. The inaugural auction runs for seven days, closing on November 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST. In the future, the company plans to open participation to its global network of trusted sellers, expanding the catalog to include even more rare, hard-to-find items.

Discover the full list of sneakers available in the first auction here .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

1 These links are only available to be viewed in the US.

