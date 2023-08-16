StockX Report Reveals On, Salomon, and Asics Rank Among Fastest-Growing Brands in 2023

Mainstay brands like Birkenstock and Stüssy and burgeoning labels including Represent, Denim Tears, and Sp5der are among the names included in this year's rankings

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest trend report from current culture marketplace StockX – Big Facts: Brands Making Moves – identifies the fastest-growing brands across the sneakers, shoes, apparel, accessories, and collectibles categories. A total of 25 brands made the rankings, which compare global trade data from January through July of 2023 to the same period in 2022. From burgeoning brands like Represent and Denim Tears to mainstay labels including Ugg, Birkenstock, and Stüssy, the findings offer a view into the names making the biggest gains on the secondary market this year.

StockX’s latest trend report identifies the fastest-growing brands across the sneakers, shoes, apparel, accessories, and collectibles categories.

"As a global marketplace rooted in data, we have a unique perspective on the trends, designers, and moments that are making an impact on the current culture consumer," said StockX CEO Scott Cutler. "Success on the secondary market can be a barometer for consumer demand, and this report proves that despite a more difficult retail environment, brands are still breaking through and demonstrating growth. We expect the brands on this list to perform well in the coming months and through the Q4 holiday season."

Key Report Highlights:

On, Salomon, and Asics surge in popularity as runners get a rebrand: Proving that running shoes have made their way into mainstream sneaker culture, On (+15,357%), Salomon (+202%), and Asics (+72%) are among the fastest-growing brands on StockX in 2023. 1 These brands, which were once reserved for the open road, are tapping cultural collaborators to encourage consumers to embrace running silhouettes for everyday wear. On recently teamed up with Kith and Loewe, while Salomon dropped collections with the likes of Sandy Liang and JJJJound. Asics – which saw more trades in July 2023 than any other month in StockX history – counts JJJJound, Brain Dead, and Kith among its partners.

