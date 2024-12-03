StockX Sets Cyber Weekend Records

— The company saw record trades on Cyber Monday —

— Asics, Fear of God, Pop Mart, and Timberland set new trade records throughout the week —

— Best-selling products across categories included Travis Scott's latest Jordan collab, sneakers from Asics and adidas, Fear of God apparel, Ugg Lowmel boots, and Labubu collectibles from Pop Mart —

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX today reports a strong Cyber Week performance, with Monday breaking previous trade records. Between Wednesday and Monday, the platform saw record trades from brands including Asics , Fear of God , Pop Mart , and Timberland . Additionally, adidas , Yeezy , Lego , Stanley , Vans , and Denim Tears saw year-over-year trade growth. During the same time period, the company also set a new trade record for apparel sales, with the category achieving double-digit growth compared to 2023. Shoppers flocked to the platform earlier than ever, with year-over-year trades on Wednesday and Thursday up nearly 40% and 50% respectively, and StockX closing the six-day shopping week with more trades than it saw in the same time period last year. The platform also saw record use of Xpress Ship – StockX's quicker shipping feature – setting single-day sales records from Wednesday through Cyber Monday. Xpress Ship items are pre-verified by StockX verification experts and ready to ship as soon as a purchase is made.

"This Cyber Weekend was a testament to the continued demand for sought-after products around the globe. Though many consumers remain price-conscious this year, we saw record trades on Cyber Monday and multiple brands achieved triple-digit growth over 2023. These results reflect the trust our community has in StockX and the power of our vast product catalog of sought-after items," said StockX co-founder, President, and COO Greg Schwartz. "We expect this momentum to continue through the holiday season, and our team will be ready to deliver a best-in-class experience for both buyers and sellers."

Just between Friday and Monday, StockX facilitated tens of millions of dollars in sales worldwide. In preparation for the weekend, StockX rolled out new features to provide even more value to holiday shoppers. The platform made hundreds of thousands of products available for quicker shipping via Xpress Ship, giving customers the opportunity to shop through Thursday, December 19, and still get their items before Christmas. The company also introduced returns, allowing shoppers in the United States to return eligible items within 14 days of delivery for a full refund in the form of StockX credit, minus the original cost of shipping. For orders placed between November 27 and December 31, StockX extended the return window through January 15, 2025. Additionally, StockX gift cards are available to U.S. customers for the first time this holiday season.

Top Movers on StockX During Cyber Weekend:

Sneakers

Shoes

Ugg : Ugg delivered unprecedented growth on StockX during the holiday season of 2023, and the brand remains a popular pick this year. While classic slippers like the Tazz and Tasman are carryover favorites, a new release is competing as a holiday favorite: the Ugg Lowmel Boot . Debuted late last year, the Lowmel ranked among the top 30 best-selling products on StockX this Cyber Weekend.

: Ugg delivered unprecedented growth on StockX during the holiday season of 2023, and the brand remains a popular pick this year. While classic slippers like the and are carryover favorites, a new release is competing as a holiday favorite: the . Debuted late last year, the Lowmel ranked among the top 30 best-selling products on StockX this Cyber Weekend. Yeezy Slides: Multiple Yeezy slides ranked among the top-traded products on Cyber Weekend, with favorite colorways being Slate Grey and Dark Onyx . Boasting an average price of around $100 , slides are a popular option for shoppers looking for lower-priced items.

Multiple Yeezy slides ranked among the top-traded products on Cyber Weekend, with favorite colorways being and . Boasting an average price of around , slides are a popular option for shoppers looking for lower-priced items. Timberland: Renewed demand for a winter classic, Timberland's 6" Boot , helped the American outdoor brand see triple-digit growth on Black Friday. Timberland may be more than 50 years old, but it has stayed at the center of current culture with collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Louis Vuitton .

Apparel

Fear of God: The Jerry Lorenzo -led label took center stage this weekend, with hoodies from Fear of God's ESSENTIALS line taking the top three spots on StockX's ranking of best-selling products. The black , light oatmeal , and dark oatmeal colorways were favorites among shoppers.

The -led label took center stage this weekend, with hoodies from Fear of God's ESSENTIALS line taking the top three spots on StockX's ranking of best-selling products. The , , and colorways were favorites among shoppers. Denim Tears: Denim Tears remains the fastest-growing apparel brand on StockX in 2024, so it's no surprise the buzzy label was a top pick over Cyber Weekend. The brand's cotton wreath sweatshirts were popular picks over the weekend.

Collectibles

Labubu from Pop Mart: Pop Mart was the No. 1 top-traded collectibles brand on StockX in November, thanks to the viral success of the brand's Labubu character. Pop Mart features the character across a range of collectibles, from figures to keychains. With the popularity of bag charms taking off in the second half of the year, shoppers are desperate to get their hands on Labubu collectibles. Top picks on StockX include the Pop Mart Labubu The Monsters Tasty Macarons Vinyl Face Blind Box Whole Set and Pop Mart Labubu The Monsters Fall In Wild Vinyl Plush Doll Pendant Keychain .

Electronics

PlayStation 5 Pro and the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection: Nostalgia fueled demand in the electronics category this holiday season, led by the new PlayStation 5 Pro and the 30th Anniversary Collection. The new design celebrates the release of the original PlayStation in 1994, featuring the brand's iconic grey color and design on the latest devices including the Sony Playstation PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player 30th Anniversary Limited Edition .

StockX welcomed millions of visitors to its website and app and awarded more than $2 million in prizes to customers throughout Cyber Weekend. Prizes included coveted grails like the Jordan 1 Retro High Dior , Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh White Red , and Nike Air Yeezy 2 Solar Red , as well as the Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle . The global marketplace served buyers and sellers in more than 100 different countries and territories, with multiple markets seeing year-over-year sales growth during the shopping period.

