StockX Supports Hip Hop's Top Visual Creators at Museum of Graffiti's 'Art of Hip Hop' Exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current culture marketplace StockX will be presenting the inaugural exhibition at Museum of Graffiti's new Art of Hip Hop — a standalone exhibition space dedicated to celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop arts and culture. Debuting during this year's Art Basel Miami Beach on December 5, the exhibition will be open to the public daily and will feature a dynamic programming lineup that highlights the rich history of the genre, enhanced by iconic sneakers that have played a pivotal role within the culture. Tickets are available for purchase ($12) exclusively at www.artofhiphop.com .

"Since its inception, Hip Hop has revolutionized sneaker culture. Most of our favorite pairs have been defined, in some way, by Hip Hop's legacy," said StockX CMO, Deena Bahri. "Over the course of its 50-year history, the genre has been influencing brands and giving them cultural resonance. It is our privilege to work with the Museum of Graffiti to bring its exhibit to life, and to not only celebrate Art of Hip Hop, but to honor the community that has shaped it."

Art of Hip Hop shines a light on the unsung heroes of Hip Hop culture: the visual creators who have left an indelible mark on this movement. While rappers and DJs routinely absorb the limelight, the exhibit places an emphasis on the photographers, fashion designers, album cover artists, graffiti writers, and logo designers who are responsible for creating the visual identity of Hip Hop as we know it. Visitors can expect to see the works of famed Hip Hop photographers Janette Beckman, Mike Miller, Henry Chalfant, Matt Doyle, Lisa Leone, Joe Conzo, Erin Patrice O'Brien, and Daniel Hastings, alongside Hip Hop album covers designed by Cey Adams, Eric Haze, and Slick. Rare, limited edition sneakers designed by recording artists such as Cardi B, Drake, Teyana Taylor, and Pharrell Williams, and graffiti art visionaries such as Kaws, Futura, and Stash will be featured throughout the exhibition. StockX experts collaborated with Museum of Graffiti co-founder and curator, Alan Ket, to compile a special collection of sneakers that amplify the photography and other rare ephemera featured in the exhibition.

"I fell in love with Hip Hop culture 40 years ago in the streets of New York," said Alan Ket, curator and co-founder of The Art of Hip Hop. "This historical exhibition belongs in Miami which has historically been a city with innovation and creativity in all the elements of Hip Hop. The public is going to love this."

For General Admission tickets and additional details about programming, head to www.artofhiphop.com . The full event schedule can also be found below:

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (11am - 6pm): Opening Day

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (11am - 6pm):

11am : Opening of experiential patio where guests can expect DJ sets, complimentary shoe and hat care courtesy of Crep Protect , and more.

Opening of experiential patio where guests can expect DJ sets, complimentary shoe and hat care courtesy of , and more. 3pm : Legendary graffiti artist CES will be releasing his very first book From the Desk of CES, featuring over 100 polymorphic illustrations that include Hip Hop icons from over the decades.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 (11am - 6pm): Enjoy an additional experiential patio outside the exhibit where guests can expect DJ sets, complimentary shoe and hat care courtesy of Crep Protect , and more.

Friday, December 8, 2023 (11am - 6pm):

12pm : 'Behind the Scenes of Hip Hop': StockX presents a behind-the-music 'Business of Hip Hop' panel discussion with industry leaders including SVP of Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago and Co-Founder of The Drawing Board and fine artist, Cey Adams . Moderated by podcast host and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Ashely Moss .

Beyond Art Basel: Artofhiphop.com will continuously be updated with programming pertaining to all four pillars of Hip Hop—MCing, Breakdancing, Graffiti, and DJing—available throughout the year.

ABOUT STOCKX:

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs more than 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

ABOUT THE ART OF HIP HOP:

From the founders of the Museum of Graffiti, The Art of Hip Hop highlights the creators behind Hip Hop's visual identity. While rappers and DJs routinely attract the limelight, this concept focuses on the photographers, album cover artists, graffiti writers, and logo designers who helped create the Hip Hop genre as we know it today. After successful stops to Austin, TX for SXSW and Seoul, Korea for Urban Break, The Art of Hip Hop is headed home to Miami to stay. Follow along on Instagram at @artofhiphop50

