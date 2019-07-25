WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Stokke-Recalls-Infant-Steps-Bouncers-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Stokke® Steps™ Bouncers

Hazard: The Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, posing a fall hazard to the child in the Bouncer.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the Stokke Steps Bouncer in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair and contact Stokke for a free repair kit. Visit https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer to check if the bouncer is included in the recall. Once confirmed, consumers should register on the site to receive repair instructions. Consumers can continue to use the Stokke Steps Bouncers and the Stokke Steps Chairs separately.

Consumer Contact:

Stokke by email at info-usa@stokke.com, toll-free at 877-978-6553 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or visit www.stokke.com and click on the link for product recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,400

Description:

This recall includes Stokke Steps Bouncers. The bouncers are a part of Stokke Steps all-in-one modular seating system and can be used in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair from birth up to the age of about six months. The Stokke Steps Bouncers have a plastic arm and fabric seat and measure about 31 inches by 25 inches by 21 inches. Stokke is printed on the care label and the law tag on the bottom of the recalled bouncers. Only Stokke Steps Bouncers with one of the following item numbers and with a serial number found at https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer are included in this recall. The item and serial numbers are printed on the tracking label found underneath the bouncer seat plastic frame.

Item Number Description Serial Number 483201 Steps Bouncer US Blue Check for recalled serial numbers at https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer 483202 Steps Bouncer US Greige (beige/gray) 483203 Steps Bouncer US Pink 483204 Steps Bouncer US Gray Clouds 483205 Steps Bouncer US White Mountains

Incidents/Injuries: Stokke has received one report of a consumer having difficulty attaching the Steps Bouncer to the Steps Chair. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Juvenile product stores nationwide, online at www.stokke.com and www.Amazon.com from February 2014 through December 2018 for about $200.

Importer: Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Conn.

Manufacturer: DPI BV, of Netherlands

Manufactured in: Netherlands

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-174

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

