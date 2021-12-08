Stonebrook Risk Solutions partners with Mphasis to build disruptive digital platform

"We recognize the disruptive nature of Stonebrook's program and are excited to turn their vision into reality." Tweet this

Mphasis is a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services that leads with design and architecture to deliver a portfolio of next-generation offerings and services. The company excels in creating hyper-personalized experiences that drive customer-centric transformation.

"Mphasis brings Stonebrook the ability to scale state-of-the-art, cloud-based technology, and highly-configurable market solutions that will bring our clients and partners cost-effective coverage that will exceed expectations," said Mark Angard, CEO, Stonebrook. "We conducted due diligence on a wide range of technology providers and Mphasis was the obvious choice."

"We are honored to partner with Stonebrook Risk Solutions in their transformational approach with Regional Health Plans," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis. "We recognize the disruptive nature of their program and are excited to work with them to turn the vision into reality."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients.

About Stonebrook

Stonebrook Risk Solutions has created a fully integrated program that allows Regional Health Plans in non-competing markets to collaborate and form multi-state networks. This means that plans are able to serve increasingly larger middle market employers that stretch outside the geographic boundaries of their existing provider networks. Core to its offering is a combination of best-in-class technology integrated with an ecosystem of top performing partners. This unique approach enables a vertically integrated model to disrupt the healthcare landscape for middle market employers and providers.

