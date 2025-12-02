StoneEagle®: EV Surge Highlights Softer Q3 Steadied by F&I Strength

StoneEagleDATA reveals the gross reality behind the rise in EV leasing and the steady role F&I offices played in a softer third quarter.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneEagle, a leader in innovative F&I solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the release of its third-quarter 2025 StoneEagleDATA F&I Benchmark Report, providing The Complete Picture of deal performance across more than half of the automotive retail market.

The results show that while electric vehicles (EVs) drew much of the industry's attention, they represented only 5.5% of franchised dealer transactions in the third quarter, according to StoneEagleDATA. Nearly 60% of those EV deals were leases, reflecting how dealers used leasing as a bridge of affordability during the final months of the federal EV tax credit. Total gross per deal also trended lower — driven by a sharp drop in front gross as dealers stretched to put vehicles over the curb.

"EVs drew a lot of attention this period, but they were only a small slice of what we measured," said StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen. "StoneEagleDATA shows that dealers doubled down from a front-gross perspective and leaned on leasing to help consumers into EVs, and that consistent F&I revenue is what gives them the ability to make those adjustments."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

This period's results show steady F&I performance across key metrics. Deal counts rose nearly 3% year over year, and total F&I income per dealer increased almost 12%. F&I profit per vehicle retailed (F&I PVR) also posted an 8% year-over-year gain, while average products per deal saw a 2.5% lift. These gains helped limit total gross per deal to a modest 2.1% decline despite a sharp 26% drop in front gross versus the third quarter of 2024.

F&I profit per vehicle retailed (F&I PVR): Averaged $1,933 per deal in the third quarter, up from $1,923 in the second quarter and $1,786 in the third quarter of 2024.



Averaged per deal in the third quarter, up from in the second quarter and in the third quarter of 2024. Products per deal (PPD): Averaged 1.56 products per deal, compared with 1.57 in the second quarter and 1.52 in the third quarter of 2024.



Averaged products per deal, compared with in the second quarter and in the third quarter of 2024. Average monthly F&I income per dealer: Averaged $222,677 , up from $219,266 in the second quarter and $199,876 in the third quarter of 2024.



Averaged , up from in the second quarter and in the third quarter of 2024. Average front gross: Averaged $560 per vehicle, down from $839 in the second quarter and $761 in the third quarter of 2024, but still roughly 30% above pre-COVID levels.



Averaged per vehicle, down from in the second quarter and in the third quarter of 2024, but still roughly Total gross per vehicle: Averaged $2,493, down from $2,762 in the second quarter and $2,547 in the third quarter of 2024.

Product Performance and Mix

Product performance this period remained solid, with service contracts and GAP continuing to anchor F&I revenue. Ancillary offerings also held steady, accounting for roughly one-third of product-driven F&I revenue. Overall, product sales represented just over 60% of total F&I revenue this period, reinforcing the balanced mix that supported performance.

Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC): Held steady at 44% penetration in the third quarter, compared with 45% in the second quarter and 44% a year earlier.



Held steady at penetration in the third quarter, compared with in the second quarter and a year earlier. Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP): Reached 38% , consistent with the second quarter and up from 36% in the third quarter of 2024.



Reached , consistent with the second quarter and up from in the third quarter of 2024. Paint-and-fabric protection: Averaged 20% , up from 19% in the third quarter of 2024.



Averaged , up from in the third quarter of 2024. Prepaid maintenance: Held at 16% , unchanged from both the second quarter and the third quarter of 2024.



Held at , unchanged from both the second quarter and the third quarter of 2024. Tire-and-wheel protection: Averaged 10%, matching both the second quarter and the third quarter of 2024.

"F&I product providers continue to innovate, and we're seeing the impact in the data," said Colin Snyder, General Manager of StoneEagle's Automotive Retail Solutions, including StoneEagleDATA, StoneEagleMETRICS, StoneEagleMENU, and StoneEaglePENCILWRENCH. "StoneEagleDATA shows a clear shift toward well-built product bundles and appearance packages that consumers continue to see value in, and F&I offices are doing an exceptional job presenting these protections in ways that support overall profitability."

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle is the automotive industry's premier source for data intelligence and technology innovation, delivering insights and connected solutions that power smarter decisions and better outcomes across F&I, sales, and service. Backed by more than 35 years of proven expertise, StoneEagle continues to redefine how the industry leverages data to streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and accelerate growth. StoneEagle — Making Lives Better Through Smart, Innovative Solutions That Drive Success.

