StoneEagle® to Debut New Pencilwrench Repair Story Experience at NADA 2026

Flex Story marks an evolution in how Pencilwrench helps technicians document repair work, shaped by the growing complexity of modern vehicle diagnostics.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneEagle, a leader in innovative F&I solutions for the automotive industry, today announced it will debut a new repair story experience in Pencilwrench at the NADA Show 2026, built to support the growing complexity of modern vehicle diagnostics and repairs.

As vehicles incorporate more interconnected systems and layered diagnostics, the quality of repair documentation has become increasingly critical to dealer fixed-ops performance. Clear, well-structured repair stories play a direct role in supporting warranty reimbursement, protecting dealer revenue, and ensuring work is documented consistently across today's service environment.

"For years, Pencilwrench has helped technicians translate their work into consistent, reliable repair stories," said StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen. "This new experience reflects how vehicles and diagnostics have evolved. The goal isn't to change how technicians work — it's to make it easier for them to clearly document that work in a way that supports service operations and holds up to warranty audits."

Flex Story leverages a newly redesigned Pencilwrench interface that allows technicians to begin a repair story at the system level, extending Pencilwrench's existing component-based workflow. This approach allows documentation to align more naturally with OEM diagnostic procedures while keeping related diagnostics and repairs connected within a single story. Voice-to-text input further reduces friction by simplifying the capture of diagnostic findings and supporting details during documentation.

That same interface also changes how technicians review and finalize the story once the work is complete. A clear, stage-based progress tracker lets technicians navigate back through diagnostics, repairs, and post-repair actions to review or update details without restarting or breaking the narrative. Drag-and-drop reordering allows technicians to adjust the sequence of steps, so the documentation reflects how the work was actually performed, while inline editing tools make it easy to update readings or notes directly within the story.

"When vehicles change, the tools technicians rely on have to change with them," said Colin Snyder, Chief Product Officer at StoneEagle. "This evolution of Pencilwrench keeps repair documentation aligned with how diagnostics and service work are changing, and with the role clear, consistent repair stories play across fixed operations."

Visit StoneEagle at NADA Booth 2109W to experience Pencilwrench's new Flex Story, and be sure to catch CEO Cindy Allen on the NADA Live Stage for her 2025 Year-in-Review presentation on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

