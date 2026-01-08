StoneEagle® to Unveil Next-Gen F&I Solutions at NADA 2026

Empowering the F&I office through data is central to the company's reimagined solutions, set to debut at NADA 2026.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneEagle, a leader in innovative F&I solutions for the automotive industry, is centering its reimagined suite of F&I solutions on data — a vision coming to life at the 2026 NADA Show in Las Vegas with the unveiling of an enhanced interplay between StoneEagleMENU and StoneEagleMETRICS.

The deeper connection surfaces METRICS intelligence within MENU, empowering F&I managers to act on insights in the moment while giving leadership teams a single, clear view of performance across their sales and F&I operations. The debut also highlights major enhancements that make MENU an even more powerful selling tool and METRICS a modern, visually rich performance reporting platform.

"Over the past year, our StoneEagleDATA Quarterly F&I Benchmark Reports have given the industry an unprecedented view into how F&I drives dealer success," said StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen. "That work laid the foundation for what we're debuting with MENU and METRICS — updates designed to make it easier for F&I producers and dealer leadership teams to see The Complete Picture, act confidently in the moment, and measure their impact across every deal."

The company will unveil a fully rebuilt StoneEagleMENU, designed to give F&I producers a faster, more flexible, and more powerful tool for presenting and executing deals. The updated interface expands onscreen presentation capabilities, with one-click column toggles, a dynamic progress tracker that lets managers jump to any stage in the workflow, and the ability to customize each product package by term, APR, and down payment. Other enhancements, including integrated VSC and GAP sales tools and an improved e-contracting experience, support a more efficient F&I process, while the modern, responsive UI works seamlessly on any device.

Also making its debut is the fully modernized StoneEagleMETRICS dashboard, designed to give dealer leadership teams a clearer, more actionable view of sales and F&I performance. The dashboard now features interactive charts and product penetration tiles for exploring performance, while integrated trend visuals display month-to-date and comparative performance directly on the main screen to highlight momentum across stores. A new multi-dealer view brings these insights together, enabling dealer leadership teams and general agents to see a complete picture of performance across multiple rooftops and dealer clients.

Nothing captures the reporting enhancements better than the reporting solution's Leaderboard Report and Ranking Tab — two of METRICS's most popular tools. With a modernized visual layout and synchronized filters and date ranges for consistent comparisons, these updates make it faster and easier for management to quickly identify top performers, benchmark results, and use those insights to support coaching.

"The real innovation here is that we've built a menu that truly adapts to how F&I managers operate — no rigid processes, just enabling technology that puts them in control of the deal. And with METRICS already trusted by over half the industry, we've reimagined the interface to make performance insights more visual and intuitive," said Colin Snyder, StoneEagle's Chief Product Officer. "By unifying the experience across both tools, we're putting intelligence right where deals happen and giving dealers, agents, and F&I pros the power to see and act on data in the moment. This is just the beginning of our vision for a data-driven F&I future, and we can't wait to showcase it all at NADA 2026."

Visit StoneEagle at NADA Booth 2109W to experience StoneEagleMENU and StoneEagleMETRICS firsthand, and be sure to catch CEO Cindy Allen on the NADA Live Stage for her 2025 Year-in-Review presentation on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle is the automotive industry's premier source for data intelligence and technology innovation, delivering insights and connected solutions that power smarter decisions and better outcomes across F&I, sales, and service. Backed by more than 35 years of proven expertise, StoneEagle continues to redefine how the industry leverages data to streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and accelerate growth. StoneEagle — Making Lives Better Through Smart, Innovative Solutions That Drive Success.

Media Contact:

Nicolle Lamb

VP, Marketing

StoneEagle

[email protected]

www.stoneeagle.com

SOURCE StoneEagle