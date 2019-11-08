Stoner's Pizza Joint Accelerates Southeast Growth With Opening of New South Florida Location

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it is accelerating its franchise development efforts with the opening of its newest franchisee-owned location in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Located at 1509 E. Los Olas Boulevard, the new restaurant marks the brand's first south Florida location. The new location will soft open to the public on Monday, November 11th from 11am until 11pm.

Stoner's Pizza Joint considers itself to be a delivery-focused concept, with delivery and off-premises dining accounting for approximately 50 percent of total sales. Committed to providing customers with a best in class experience, the brand has invested its resources into developing and incorporating state-of-the-art technology, which helps to streamline operational efficiency and provides customers with the best product, faster. The new Fort Lauderdale location has been equipped with this technology and will be launching the brand-new Stoners app this month for convenient ordering and rewards.

"2019 has been an exciting year for Stoner's Pizza Joint with the launch of our new branding and accelerating our franchise program with the addition of strong multi-unit franchisees. It's been a wonderful journey introducing the brand to Florida and insulating it with everything it needs to be the leader in this space, and the Ft. Lauderdale market is no exception," said Nick Bergelt, Chief Concept Officer of Stoner's Pizza Joint, "we're extremely excited to bring Stoner's to this area with our fresh, new look and customer experience. We look forward to growing quickly in this market."

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint was recently purchased and launched Stoner's Pizza Joint's franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding that is in line with convergence of cannabis culture sweeping the food industry. Since the launch, Stoner's has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion. Stoner's Pizza Joint Ft. Lauderdale is open Monday - Thurs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Friday-Saturday til 1a.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call (954) 533-4851.

Stoner's Pizza Joint features fresh, high quality non-GMO food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a simple variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, fresh prepared salads, and fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com/ or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at franchise@stonerspizzajoint.com or call 843-518-1972.

