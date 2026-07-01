Stoner's Pizza Joint Brings Back Fan-Favorite Pickle Pizza and Fourth of July Specials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint is serving up a summer favorite with the return of its Pickle Pizza, available for a limited time through August 31.

Made on Stoner's fresh dough prepared daily, the Pickle Pizza features crispy bacon and dill pickles, topped with whole-milk mozzarella on white sauce, served with our signature ranch, creating the perfect balance of savory and tangy flavors. Exclusively for Rewards Members, get $4 off your first Pickle Pizza until July 12.

Stoner's Pickle Pizza

To celebrate America's 250th, guests can also enjoy the Stars & Slices Special from July 1–5 for just $17.76. The deal includes a Large 1-Topping Pizza, two half-baked cookies, and a 2-liter beverage—perfect for fireworks and backyard gatherings.

The celebration continues on July 3, when Stoner's Pizza will drop an exclusive promo code on its social media channels. The first 250 guests to redeem the code will unlock the surprise offer, fans are encouraged to follow @stonerspizzajoint and act fast.

"Summer is all about bringing people together over great food," said John Stetson, CEO of Stoner's Pizza. "We're excited to bring back our Pickle Pizza and celebrate America's 250th with these fun deals."

The Pickle Pizza is available until August 31, while the Stars & Slices Special is available July 1–5. Guests can order online at www.stonerspizza.app, through the Stoner's Pizza app, or in-store.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 55 locations across the Southeast, Texas, and Colorado & 10 more units in development. Known for fresh, in-house dough, sauces, and cheese blends.

For more information, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

9546550975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint