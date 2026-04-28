Stoner's Pizza Joint Secures Eight Units in Orlando as Franchise Growth Accelerates Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a fast-growing, quick-service pizza franchise, today announces a total of eight committed units in the Orlando metro area, marking a significant step in the brand's continued expansion across Florida. Two units are expected to open this coming summer, further accelerating the brand's presence in one of Florida's fastest-growing markets.

Locations opening this summer:

Stoner's Pizza Joint in San Marcos, TX

Orlando Sodo – 4781 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Ocoee – 207 North Clarke Road, STE. 3, Ocoee, FL 34761

Orlando has become an increasingly important market for Stoner's Pizza Joint as the brand continues to expand across the U.S. With strong local growth and tourism, the region presents compelling fundamentals for multi-unit development and long-term scalability. The market's size, accessibility, and demand make it an ideal fit for the Stoner's growth model.

"The expansion in Orlando is a testament to the strength of our brand and the confidence our franchise partners have in our model," said John Stetson, CEO of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "With eight units now committed in the market, we're excited to build a strong presence in Central Florida and bring Stoner's Pizza Joint to more communities in the region."

This announcement follows the recently signed 10-unit development agreement in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, along with the brand's strategic expansion into new markets, including Kansas and Tennessee. Together, these milestones further demonstrate the strength of the Stoner's Pizza Joint concept and continued franchisee confidence in its growth trajectory.

As the brand continues its rapid growth, Stoner's Pizza Joint is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to join its expanding network.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza is a flavor-first, community-first, rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 60+ locations nationwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Stoner's Pizza is committed to the freshest ingredients, unique flavors, and a devotion to unparalleled customer service.

For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, email the brand at [email protected], or connect via Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

954-655-0975

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint