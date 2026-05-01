Stoner's Pizza Joint Launches New "Pesto Paradise" Pizza for a Limited Time

The Pesto Paradise Pizza will be available from May 4-June 28

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint is bringing bold, fresh flavor to the menu with the launch of its newest limited-time offering, the Pesto Paradise Pizza, available nationwide from May 4 through June 28.

Crafted with a premium pesto base, the Pesto Paradise Pizza is topped with chicken, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, feta, and whole-milk mozzarella—delivering a vibrant, savory bite that's perfect for summer.

The Pesto Paradise Pizza will be available from May 4-June 28

"Our team is always looking for ways to introduce new flavors while staying true to our commitment to quality," said John Stetson, CEO. "The Pesto Paradise Pizza brings together fresh, high-quality ingredients with a unique flavor profile that stands out from the traditional pizza lineup."

To celebrate the launch, Stoner's Rewards members can enjoy $3 off their first Pesto Paradise Pizza when ordering through the Stoner's Pizza Joint app. Guests who aren't yet members can sign up for free to unlock exclusive offers, earn points on every purchase, and redeem on future orders.

Known for its fresh, made-in-house dough and high-quality ingredients prepared daily, Stoner's Pizza Joint continues to innovate with craveable menu additions that keep customers coming back for more.

The Pesto Paradise Pizza is available for a limited time only at participating locations and online through the Stoner's Pizza Joint app and website.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 55 locations across the Southeast, Texas, and Colorado & 10 more units in development. Known for fresh, in-house dough, sauces, and cheese blends.

For more information, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

954-655-0975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint