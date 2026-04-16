Stoner's Pizza Joint Celebrates 4/20 with 42.0% Off Pizzas Nationwide

One-day offer available April 20th with code PIZZA420

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint is serving up a fan-favorite deal on April 20, offering 42.0% off all regular-priced pizzas for one day only. Guests can redeem the offer using promo code PIZZA420.

Known for its scratch-made dough prepared in-house daily, high-quality ingredients, and bold flavors, Stoner's Pizza Joint continues to lean into fun, culturally relevant moments while delivering value to its guests. The 4/20 promotion has become a standout annual event for the brand, driving strong engagement and increased traffic across its locations.

Stoner's Pizza Cheese Pizza

"We love creating moments that feel fun, unexpected, and lean into the playfulness of our brand," said Erica Roomy, VP of Marketing at Stoner's Pizza Joint. "This is one of those days where we can show up with a great deal, keep things lighthearted, and give our customers another reason to order their favorites."

Guests can enjoy the offer in-store, online, or via the Stoner's Pizza Joint app on Monday, April 20. The promotion applies to regular-priced pizzas only and excludes specials and value menu items.

With a menu featuring specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, wings, fresh salads, and its signature half-baked cookies, Stoner's Pizza Joint continues to deliver a fast, flavorful experience built for convenience and craveability. To order and redeem the offer, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or download the Stoner's Pizza Joint app.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 55 locations across the Southeast, Texas, and Colorado & 10 more units in development. Known for fresh, in-house dough, sauces, and cheese blends.

For more information, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

9546550975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint