Stoner's Pizza Joint Grows National Footprint with Four New Openings

Enters Kansas and Tennessee as Expansion Accelerates to More Than 60 Units Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a fast-growing, quick-service pizza franchise, today announces the opening of four new locations, marking its entry into Kansas and Tennessee and expanding its national footprint to more than 60 units. This latest wave of development underscores the brand's continued momentum and commitment to strategic growth in both new and existing markets.

The newly opened or soon-to-open locations include:

Stoner's Pizza Joint in Rowlett, TX

Wichita, KS

Chattanooga, TN

Hinesville, GA

Roswell, GA

These openings underscore Stoner's Pizza Joint's ability to scale efficiently across diverse markets, supported by a proven operating model and strong franchisee demand.

"Our ability to continue expanding in today's environment reflects the strength of our operating model and the demand we're seeing from both customers and franchise partners," said John Stetson, CEO of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "Expanding into Kansas and Tennessee is an important milestone as we continue building a national footprint in high-potential markets."

The company has also recently launched a new and improved website and mobile app designed to enhance customer experience. The updated digital platforms offer a more streamlined ordering process, a modern interface, and improved functionality, making ordering easier and more efficient for guests.

As the brand continues its rapid growth, Stoner's Pizza Joint is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to join its expanding network.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 55 locations across the Southeast, Texas, and Colorado & 10 more units in development. Known for fresh, in-house dough, sauces, and cheese blends.

For more information, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

954-655-0975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint