Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs 10-Unit Deal in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area with Existing Franchisee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint today announces the signing of a 10-unit development agreement in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, marking a major step in the brand's strategic expansion into one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.

Dallas Fort Worth Franchisees Franchisee location at 2401 W 7th St #115, Fort Worth, TX 76107 (Building B)

The deal was signed with a current multi-unit franchisee who is expanding their footprint in the DFW market, a move that demonstrates strong confidence in the brand and its growth potential. The agreement will introduce Stoner's Pizza Joint to key trade areas across the DFW market, with multiple locations planned over the coming years. Known for its strong population growth, diverse economy, and high demand for convenient dining options, Dallas-Fort Worth represents an ideal environment for the brand's continued development.

"This agreement is a big win for our brand and a testament to the strength of the Stoner's Pizza Joint concept. We are excited to expand our footprint in Dallas with an incredible franchisee," said John Stetson, CEO of Stoner's Pizza Joint.

Stoner's Pizza Joint's growth strategy is built around operational simplicity, multiple store formats, and strong off-premises demand. The brand operates dine-in, takeout, and arena locations, and is available on all major third-party delivery platforms, allowing franchisees to maximize reach and efficiency. The Dallas-Fort Worth agreement highlights continued franchise interest in the brand as it scales its presence nationwide.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 55 locations across the Southeast, Texas, and Colorado & 10 more units in development. Known for fresh, in-house dough, sauces, and cheese blends.

For more information, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

954-655-0975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint