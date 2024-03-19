StoneTree Investment Partners Excited to Announce Additions to StoneTree Council, Comprised of Seasoned Industrial CEOs

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a leading investment management firm led by Joel Stanwood and Chris Dupré, is proud to announce an expansion of the StoneTree Council. The StoneTree Council is a group of seasoned industrial CEOs who have partnered with StoneTree team members in prior investments and will collectively advise and co-invest alongside StoneTree in future opportunities.

Joining the StoneTree Council are Steve Harris, Ken Bloom, and Kurt Langsenkamp. Each of them brings decades of executive experience leading industrial businesses and working with private equity firms, including experience from initial acquisition through exit. As members of the StoneTree Council, Steve, Ken and Kurt will provide valuable insight and strategic guidance to StoneTree's investment process, helping to identify, evaluate and support industrials investments.

"We are thrilled to have each of Steve, Ken & Kurt join us on the StoneTree Council, and we look forward to continue to collaborate with each of these seasoned, successful executives," said Joel Stanwood, founder and Partner of StoneTree. "Steve, Ken & Kurt have a deep knowledge of industrial sectors that will be incredibly valuable as we continue to grow our business and achieve our goals of delivering exceptional results at our Partner Companies for customers, employees, and investors," added Chris Dupré, co-founder and Partner.

"I am thrilled to be part of the StoneTree Council and continue working with the StoneTree team," said Steve Harris. "We are eager to leverage our industry expertise and executive leadership to assist StoneTree in identifying Partner Companies across industrial sectors, with the intent to deliver strong results for all stakeholders."

StoneTree's unique approach is to invest in established niche industrial companies where the firm can serve alongside employees to elevate the company. StoneTree collaboratively works to develop a clear plan -- the Business Transformation Agenda -- and then supports, develops and invests resources, creating value for both investors and company employees. The StoneTree Council's members have been selected for their experience and success in both leading and supporting industrial businesses, and will serve as valuable partners for StoneTree in identifying and evaluating potential investments in the sector.

