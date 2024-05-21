STONEWEG US ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CAPITAL MARKETS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a leading real estate investment and asset management firm, today announced the strategic hiring of Justin Anstey as Senior Director, Head of Capital Markets. In this key role, Anstey will lead all capital markets activities and serve as a member of the firm's investment committee. Anstey's primary focus will be on nurturing investor relationships and implementing capital formation strategies.

Anstey's insights, acumen and extensive network will enhance the firm's competitive advantage in multifamily investments Post this Justin Anstey, Stoneweg US Senior Director, Head of Capital Markets

Anstey joins the firm after nearly a decade at Veritas Investments in San Francisco, where he served as senior vice president and successfully spearheaded efforts to close on over $3 billion of capital markets transactions. His nearly 20-year career includes tenures at iStar Financial, SB Capital Group and United Growth, where he steered investment growth and disposition strategies to drive firm expansion. Anstey brings a wealth of experience to his capital markets role and his insights, investment acumen, and extensive network of global investors will serve to enhance the Stoneweg US competitive advantage in the dynamic multifamily real estate investment segment.

Patrick Richard, CEO of Stoneweg US, notes, "Justin's arrival marks a pivotal moment in our journey. His unparalleled expertise and astute leadership are exactly what we need to accelerate our mission of redefining the landscape of sustainable investing in the multifamily sector. We are positioned for an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation as we drive forward on our mission to optimize returns through value creation."

With Stoneweg US poised for further expansion, Anstey's strategic insights and deep industry connections are expected to dramatically amplify the firm's market visibility and draw in substantial new investment opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to join the best-in-class Stoneweg US team at this crucial inflection point in the firm's evolution," said Anstey. "With a strong track record of delivering superior returns and unlocking value for their investors, the team is exceptionally well-positioned to differentiate themselves in the marketplace as we move toward a more sustainable future. I am eager to leverage my experience and network to expand our institutional client base and help fuel the firm's continued robust growth."

About Stoneweg US: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.0 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through responsible investing, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us

Contact: Tara Kassal

Ascent

917-406-2162

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC