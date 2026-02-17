Storage Post Self Storage Expands Its Rockland County Footprint with Nyack, NY Location

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading self-storage company, today announced the acquisition of a new self-storage facility in Nyack, further increasing its presence in New York. The property, located at 92 New York 59, was previously operated by Go Store It.

The acquisition marks Storage Post's second facility in Rockland County and supports the company's continued growth across New York and New Jersey. Storage Post worked with JLL Capital Markets to complete the transaction, which was brokered by Managing Directors Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza.

"The Nyack acquisition represents another step forward in our intentional growth across the New York metro region," said Jack Giannola, Director of Acquisitions at Storage Post. "Rockland County continues to offer consistent demand, and this property enables us to serve residents and businesses better while strengthening our regional presence."

Giannola continued, "We enjoyed working with the JLL team and all parties involved. The transaction was smooth from start to finish, and we look forward to building off this momentum as we continue expanding across New York."

