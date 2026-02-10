Storage Post Self Storage Expands New Jersey Footprint with New Newark Location

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities, today announced the acquisition of a new location in Newark, further expanding its presence in New Jersey. The property, located at 353–367 Park Avenue, was previously operated by CubeSmart.

The acquisition marks Storage Post's seventh facility in New Jersey and supports the company's continued growth across the Northeast. Storage Post worked with Marcus & Millichap to complete the transaction, which was brokered by Managing Director Robert Bloch.

Storage Post Newark, NY

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand in high-demand urban markets," says Jack Giannola, Director of Acquisitions at Storage Post. "Newark continues to be a strong and dynamic market, and this property allows us to further serve the storage needs of the community while strengthening our regional portfolio."

Giannola praised the transaction team, adding, "Marcus & Millichap was a pleasure to work with throughout the process. Their team was respectful, responsive and genuinely attentive to everyone's needs. We're confident that all parties were pleased with the outcome, and we would welcome the opportunity to work together again as we continue expanding across New York and New Jersey."

For more information about Storage Post and its locations, visit https://www.storagepost.com/.

About Storage Post Self Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and Midwest and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

SOURCE Storage Post