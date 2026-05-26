Stord Raises $250M Series F at $3B to Advance the Physical Intelligence Layer for Commerce

With 10x revenue growth and the trust of over $15B of GMV across more than 1,000 customers, Stord deepens its investment in physical intelligence, launching Stord Labs to advance robotics and next-generation AI across the full commerce stack, so every independent brand can deliver consumer experiences that surpass Prime.

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord today announced a $250 million Series F funding round at a $3 billion valuation, led by existing investors doubling down on the company's accelerating growth and expanding market leadership. The round included Strike Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Franklin Templeton, Baillie Gifford, G Squared, Bond, and Lux, among others. Alongside the raise, Stord announced Stord Labs, its dedicated environment for advancing physical AI and robotics. Stord is building what independent commerce has always needed and never had: the physical intelligence layer.

"For years, every independent brand has been left to figure out on their own how to compete against the consumer experience Amazon has spent decades and hundreds of billions building. By every measure, independent brands have been losing. Stord exists to level that playing field. We give independent brands the complete commerce stack: the fulfillment network, software, and AI, to deliver a consumer experience that surpasses Prime. Our vertical integration and scaled network create compounding advantages that deliver better, faster, cheaper outcomes with every order we touch. As AI and physical intelligence advance across our platform, that advantage for our customers is rapidly accelerating." — Sean Henry, Founder and CEO of Stord

Announcing Stord Labs

Stord Labs is a physical intelligence lab at Stord's Atlanta headquarters where the company builds and validates agentic AI, robotics, and advanced automation against real orders, on the same live operating system powering Stord's production network, before deploying proven innovations across nearly 100 facilities immediately, with no re-integration. The next generation of physical intelligence cannot be built in simulation or vendor demos. It requires real operational complexity, and Stord Labs is where that work gets done.

The connection between physical infrastructure, vertically integrated technology, and a massive and growing dataset creates a critical and compounding advantage. Training models on live fulfillment data across nearly 100 facilities, $15 billion in annual GMV, and 8 billion data points per year means every order processed makes the network smarter, faster, and cheaper to operate. Stord Labs is where that flywheel accelerates.

Physical Intelligence at Scale

Stord's revenue has grown approximately 10x over the past four years. That growth has a clear inflection point: 2023, roughly six months after the launch of ChatGPT. Owning the fulfillment network, the software platform, and the data layer simultaneously positioned Stord to move faster on AI than the broader industry. The company's software business tripled in 2025 and is growing faster than its overall business, with new bookings more than doubling quarter over quarter in Q1 2026. Stord has completed 8 acquisitions, each exceeding its targets, because the same platform, operational excellence, and applied intelligence powering Stord's network rapidly transforms every facility and customer base it acquires. Today, Stord operates a network of more than 4,000 people with over 200 dedicated to software engineering, product, data science, and physical infrastructure.

"Commerce infrastructure gets built once. From our earliest conversations with Sean Henry, it was clear Stord was assembling something rare: software, physical infrastructure, and AI combined in a way that turns fulfillment into a competitive advantage rather than a cost center. We believe the rise of agentic purchasing will increasingly favor platforms where software and physical operations are deeply integrated. Stord is building that infrastructure. That is why Strike is proud to deepen our partnership in this round." - John Lagomarsino, Strike Capital

"We believed in that vision when Kleiner Perkins first backed Stord in 2019, and our conviction has only grown as Stord turns fulfillment into a source of speed, clarity, and customer trust." — Ilya Fushman, Partner, Kleiner Perkins

The Battleground for Independent Commerce

Amazon's dominance, controlling more than one-third of U.S. online commerce, was built not on a superior storefront or payment system, but on Prime: the promise of fast, reliable, trackable delivery that permanently reset consumer expectations. Every consumer who has experienced Prime now carries that expectation to every other checkout, on every other website, for every other brand.

The most consequential layer of commerce, what happens after checkout, has been left to every brand to figure out on its own. When a brand wins a customer directly, they capture the full margin, the full data, and the full relationship. The moment a platform controls the customer, margin compresses, data disappears, and the brand becomes a commodity.

"I've run over $50 million in product sales through Amazon FBA. Amazon makes you feel like a SKU. Stord makes us feel like a brand. That's the gap, and Stord is exactly built to fill it." — Imran Jawaid, doingwell

About Stord

Stord is The Consumer Experience Company. Stord provides the fulfillment network, software, and AI that independent brands need to compete on the quality of their direct consumer relationships, from the delivery promise shown at checkout to the return that converts into a repurchase. Through Stord Labs, Stord is advancing the physical intelligence layer that makes its network faster, smarter, and more reliable with every order. With nearly 100 fulfillment locations worldwide, more than 1,000 customers, and over $15 billion in GMV processed annually, Stord's packages touch nearly one in four U.S. households every year. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit stord.com.

SOURCE Stord