Store Closing Sales Begin Across All Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY Locations Nationwide

Apr 29, 2023, 07:57 ET
Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Group, and B. Riley are managing the store closing process
UNION, N.J., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have commenced across all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group, and B. Riley Retail Solutions in connection with the commencement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions and orderly wind down of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.
Shoppers can take advantage of discounts ranging from 10 to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a wide variety of home, baby, beauty, and wellness products at both banners.
The Bed Bath & Beyond sales event offers a vast selection of home goods with discounts across all household items, including bedding, bath, décor, window curtains, furniture, kitchenware, cookware, small appliances, cleaning tools, storage and organization solutions in addition to personal care items, luggage, and more.
The buybuy BABY sale provides a one-stop-shop for infant and toddler essentials from leading brands, including nursery furniture, cribs, bassinets, play yards, activity sets, strollers, car seats, travel gear, bouncers, swings, nursing and feeding supplies, clothing and accessories, bath products, diaper solutions, health and safety products, toys, and more.
"This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly," stated a spokesperson for liquidation event, "We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it's too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone."
Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards, merchandise credits, and loyalty rewards will be honored through May 8, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, will be accepted in accordance with usual policies through close of business on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, local time.
Store Closing Locations
Bed Bath & Beyond store locations
|
601 E Dimond Blvd
|
Anchorage
|
AK
|
99518
|
3800 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite 300
|
Gulf Shores
|
AL
|
36542
|
1771 Montgomery Highway
|
Hoover
|
AL
|
35244
|
313 Summit Boulevard
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
35243
|
1320 Mcfarland Blvd E Bldg 300
|
Tuscaloosa
|
AL
|
35404
|
6888 Governors West
|
Huntsville
|
AL
|
35806
|
12309 Chenal Parkway Suite A
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
72211
|
3816 North Mall Avenue
|
Fayetteville
|
AR
|
72703
|
2203 Promenade Boulevard, Suite 20210
|
Rogers
|
AR
|
72758
|
7340 West Bell Road
|
Glendale
|
AZ
|
85308
|
13723 W Bell Road
|
Surprise
|
AZ
|
85374
|
3250 Gateway Blvd Ste. 508
|
Prescott
|
AZ
|
86303
|
7000 E Mayo Blvd Building 12
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85054
|
10060 W Mc Dowell Road
|
Avondale
|
AZ
|
85323
|
1919 East Camelback Road, Suite #128
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85016
|
850 N. 54th Street
|
Chandler
|
AZ
|
85226
|
2793 S Market St, Suite 101
|
Gilbert
|
AZ
|
85296
|
837 North Dobson Road
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85201
|
4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 131
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85712
|
6310 N Oracle Road
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85704
|
1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 140
|
Roseville
|
CA
|
95678
|
590 2nd Street
|
Oakland
|
CA
|
94607
|
4882 Dublin Blvd
|
Dublin
|
CA
|
94568
|
15 Crescent Drive
|
Pleasant Hill
|
CA
|
94523
|
303 Gellert Boulevard
|
Daly City
|
CA
|
94015
|
1950 El Camino Real
|
Redwood City
|
CA
|
94063
|
5201 Stevens Creek Blvd.
|
Santa Clara
|
CA
|
95051
|
3555 Clares Street Suite J
|
Capitola
|
CA
|
95010
|
2785 Santa Rosa Ave
|
Santa Rosa
|
CA
|
95407
|
3300 Broadway Space #340
|
Eureka
|
CA
|
95501
|
2725 Marconi Ave
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95821
|
7497 N. Blackstone Avenue
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93720
|
3900 Sisk Road
|
Modesto
|
CA
|
95356
|
121 South Westlake Blvd
|
Thousand Oaks
|
CA
|
91362
|
5000 Stockdale Highway
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93309
|
189 North Fairview Ave
|
Goleta
|
CA
|
93117
|
4040 East Main Street
|
Ventura
|
CA
|
93003
|
11854 West Olympic Boulevard
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90064
|
6530 Canoga Avenue
|
Canoga Park
|
CA
|
91303
|
12555 Ventura Blvd
|
Studio City
|
CA
|
91604
|
3341 East Foothill Blvd
|
Pasadena
|
CA
|
91107
|
1557 Vine Street
|
Hollywood
|
CA
|
90028
|
12390 Seal Beach Blvd
|
Seal Beach
|
CA
|
90740
|
2595 Pacific Coast Highway
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90505
|
2120 Vista Way
|
Oceanside
|
CA
|
92054
|
25732 El Paseo
|
Mission Viejo
|
CA
|
92691
|
1750 Camino Del Rio North
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92108
|
79-110 Hwy 111
|
La Quinta
|
CA
|
92253
|
24450 Village Walk Place
|
Murrieta
|
CA
|
92562
|
5200 E. Ramon Road Building B
|
Palm Springs
|
CA
|
92264
|
3700 Tyler Street Suite 14
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92503
|
27450 Lugonia Avenue
|
Redlands
|
CA
|
92374
|
18815 Bear Valley Road
|
Apple Valley
|
CA
|
92308
|
11530 4th Street Suite 120
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91730
|
1790 East Woodmen Road
|
Colorado Springs
|
CO
|
80920
|
2180 Southgate Road
|
Colorado Springs
|
CO
|
80906
|
800 South Camino Del Rio
|
Durango
|
CO
|
81301
|
5560 South Parker Road
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
80015
|
11435 Twenty Mile Road
|
Parker
|
CO
|
80134
|
9315 Dorchester Street, Suite 100
|
Highlands Ranch
|
CO
|
80129
|
370 S Colorado Blvd
|
Glendale
|
CO
|
80246
|
14383 West Colfax Avenue
|
Golden
|
CO
|
80401
|
7421 West Bowles Avenue Ste 1
|
Littleton
|
CO
|
80123
|
110 W. Troutman Parkway
|
Ft. Collins
|
CO
|
80525
|
7225 W. 88th Avenue
|
Westminster
|
CO
|
80021
|
205 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 240
|
Longmont
|
CO
|
80501
|
532 Bushy Hill Road
|
Simsbury
|
CT
|
06070
|
14 Candlewood Lake Road
|
Brookfield
|
CT
|
06804
|
3100 14th Street Nw
|
Washington
|
DC
|
20010
|
331 West Main Street
|
Newark
|
DE
|
19702
|
30134 Veterans Way
|
Rehoboth Beach
|
DE
|
19971
|
4441 Commons Drive East
|
Destin
|
FL
|
32541
|
5450 N 9th Avenue
|
Pensacola
|
FL
|
32504
|
15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy
|
Panama City Beach
|
FL
|
32413
|
6855 Newberry Road
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
32605
|
1574 Governors Square Blvd.
|
Tallahassee
|
FL
|
32301
|
2701 Sw College Road Suite 400
|
Ocala
|
FL
|
34474
|
546 N. Highway 441
|
Lady Lake
|
FL
|
32159
|
8801-1 Southside Boulevard
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32256
|
320 Cbl Drive
|
St Augustine
|
FL
|
32086
|
4054 South 3rd Street
|
Jacksonville Beach
|
FL
|
32250
|
3212 North John Young Parkway
|
Kissimmee
|
FL
|
34741
|
1500 Town Center Drive
|
Lakeland
|
FL
|
33803
|
5845 Wesley Grove Boulevard
|
Wesley Chapel
|
FL
|
33544
|
3215 Daniels Road
|
Winter Garden
|
FL
|
34787
|
13123 North Dale Mabry Highway
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
33618
|
2060 66th Street North
|
St. Petersburg
|
FL
|
33710
|
23676 Us Hwy 19 North
|
Clearwater
|
FL
|
33765
|
6567 S. Tamiami Trail
|
Sarasota
|
FL
|
34231
|
18700 Veterans Blvd Unit 14
|
Port Charlotte
|
FL
|
33954
|
825 Cortez Road West
|
Bradenton
|
FL
|
34207
|
111 N Cattlemen Rd
|
Sarasota
|
FL
|
34243
|
5351 N. Airport Road
|
Naples
|
FL
|
34109
|
13499 S Cleveland Ave Suite200
|
Fort Myers
|
FL
|
33907
|
13585 Tamiami Trail N. Unit #6
|
Naples
|
FL
|
34110
|
1827 Ne Pine Island Road
|
Cape Coral
|
FL
|
33909
|
8380 South Dixie Highway
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33143
|
3301 Coral Way
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33145
|
19205 Biscayne Blvd
|
Aventura
|
FL
|
33180
|
10640 Nw 19th Street
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33172
|
1801 S University Drive
|
Davie
|
FL
|
33324
|
1400c Glades Road
|
Boca Raton
|
FL
|
33431
|
2701 N Federal Highway
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
FL
|
33306
|
1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd A05
|
West Palm Beach
|
FL
|
33401
|
2450 Nw Federal Highway
|
Stuart
|
FL
|
34994
|
2410 Pga Boulevard
|
Palm Beach Gardens
|
FL
|
33410
|
6150 20th Street
|
Vero Beach
|
FL
|
32966
|
2291 Town Center Ave, Suite 101
|
Melbourne
|
FL
|
32940
|
2500 W. Interntl Speedway Blvd
|
Daytona Beach
|
FL
|
32114
|
3228 East Colonial Drive
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32803
|
5555 Whittlesey Blvd Ste 1400
|
Columbus
|
GA
|
31909
|
1898 Jonesboro Road
|
Mcdonough
|
GA
|
30253
|
1245 North Peachtree Parkway
|
Peachtree City
|
GA
|
30269
|
3060 Watson Boulevard
|
Warner Robins
|
GA
|
31093
|
1705 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Suite 4
|
Buford
|
GA
|
30519
|
1235 Caroline Street Ne
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
30307
|
2955 Cobb Parkway, Suite 110
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
30339
|
840 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste170
|
Kennesaw
|
GA
|
30144
|
6050 North Point Parkway
|
Alpharetta
|
GA
|
30022
|
221 Robert C. Daniel, Jr. Pkwy
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
30909
|
1791 Oconee Connector Suite350
|
Athens
|
GA
|
30606
|
7400 Abercorn Street Suite 201
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
31406
|
145 Kaonohi St
|
Aiea
|
HI
|
96701
|
11101 University Ave Suite A
|
Clive
|
IA
|
50325
|
440 W Wilbur Avenue
|
Coeur D Alene
|
ID
|
83815
|
1350 North Eagle Road
|
Meridian
|
ID
|
83642
|
3011 S 25th East
|
Idaho Falls
|
ID
|
83406
|
11165 W Lincoln Highway
|
Frankfort
|
IL
|
60423
|
1548 Butterfield Road
|
Downers Grove
|
IL
|
60515
|
7175 Kingery Highway
|
Willowbrook
|
IL
|
60527
|
336 S Rt 59
|
Naperville
|
IL
|
60540
|
96 South Waukegan Road
|
Deerfield
|
IL
|
60015
|
1800 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite A
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60614
|
5545 W Touhy Avenue
|
Skokie
|
IL
|
60077
|
6309 East State Street
|
Rockford
|
IL
|
61108
|
280 North Green River Road
|
Evansville
|
IN
|
47715
|
723 Us 31 North Suite A
|
Greenwood
|
IN
|
46142
|
1950 6 Greyhound Pass
|
Carmel
|
IN
|
46033
|
5802 Grape Rd, Suite B
|
Mishawaka
|
IN
|
46545
|
124 Us Highway 41
|
Schereville
|
IN
|
46375
|
2750 N Greenwich Ct
|
Wichita
|
KS
|
67226
|
12035 Metcalf
|
Overland Park
|
KS
|
66213
|
996 Breckinridge Lane
|
Louisville
|
KY
|
40207
|
2321 Sir Barton Way, Suite 120
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
40509
|
2757 Town Center Blvd
|
Crestview Hills
|
KY
|
41017
|
10505 South Mall Drive
|
Baton Rouge
|
LA
|
70809
|
3617 Ambassador Caffery
|
Lafayette
|
LA
|
70503
|
10129 Crossing Way Suite 420
|
Denham Springs
|
LA
|
70726
|
4410 Veterans Memorial Blvd
|
Metairie
|
LA
|
70006
|
366 Southbridge Street
|
Auburn
|
MA
|
01501
|
65 Independence Drive
|
Hyannis
|
MA
|
02360
|
200 Colony Place
|
Plymouth
|
MA
|
02035
|
330 Patriot Place
|
Foxborough
|
MA
|
02184
|
400 Grossman Drive
|
Braintree
|
MA
|
02043
|
160 Granite St.
|
Braintree
|
MA
|
01923
|
261 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 1
|
Nashua
|
MA
|
02145
|
9021 Snowden River Parkway
|
Columbia
|
MD
|
21046
|
5413 Urbana Pike
|
Frederick
|
MD
|
21704
|
1238 Putty Hill Avenue Suite 1
|
Towson
|
MD
|
21286
|
2382 Brandermill Blvd Suite102
|
Gambrills
|
MD
|
21054
|
1519 Rockville Pike
|
Rockville
|
MD
|
20852
|
3270 Crain Highway
|
Waldorf
|
MD
|
20603
|
322 Route 7 South
|
Rutland
|
ME
|
04401
|
490 Stillwater Avenue
|
Bangor
|
ME
|
04106
|
200 Running Hill Road Suite 4
|
South Portland
|
ME
|
04330
|
4901 28th Street, Se
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
49512
|
3301 N Us 31 South
|
Traverse City
|
MI
|
49684
|
910 Spring Street
|
Petoskey
|
MI
|
49770
|
12020 Hall Road
|
Sterling Heights
|
MI
|
48313
|
30801 Gratoit Road
|
Roseville
|
MI
|
48066
|
1242 South Rochester Road
|
Rochester Hills
|
MI
|
48307
|
31535 Southfield Road
|
Beverly Hills
|
MI
|
48025
|
43610 West Oaks Drive
|
Novi
|
MI
|
48377
|
23871 Eureka Road
|
Taylor
|
MI
|
48180
|
14910 Florence Trail
|
Apple Valley
|
MN
|
55124
|
7950 Wedgewood Lane N
|
Maple Grove
|
MN
|
55369
|
8250 Tamarack Village
|
Woodbury
|
MN
|
55125
|
141 Highlands Boulevard Drive
|
Manchester
|
MO
|
63011
|
281 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
|
St. Peters
|
MO
|
63376
|
3308 S Glenstone Avenue
|
Springfield
|
MO
|
65804
|
3951 Promenade Parkway
|
Diberville
|
MS
|
39540
|
760 Mackenzie Lane
|
Flowood
|
MS
|
39232
|
6400 Towne Center Loop
|
Southaven
|
MS
|
38671
|
2411 Highway 93 North
|
Kalispell
|
MT
|
59901
|
3017 Paxson Street
|
Missoula
|
MT
|
59801
|
2155 West Cattail St
|
Bozeman
|
MT
|
59718
|
2821 King Ave West
|
Billings
|
MT
|
59102
|
352 South College Rd Unit 10b
|
Wilmington
|
NC
|
28403
|
1305 Western Blvd
|
Jacksonville
|
NC
|
28546
|
5160 Highway 70 Suite 600
|
Morehead City
|
NC
|
28557
|
5075 Morganton Road Suite 9c
|
Fayetteville
|
NC
|
28314
|
200 Aberdeen Commons, 11088 Us 15-501 Highway
|
Aberdeen
|
NC
|
28315
|
208 Grand Hill Place
|
Holly Springs
|
NC
|
27540
|
405 Cross Roads Boulevard
|
Cary
|
NC
|
27518
|
3616 Witherspoon Blvd. Suite 103
|
Durham
|
NC
|
27707
|
3604 Sumner Blvd, Suite 104
|
Raleigh
|
NC
|
27616
|
1020 Hanes Mall Blvd.
|
Winston Salem
|
NC
|
27103
|
1618 Highwoods Blvd
|
Greensboro
|
NC
|
27410
|
627 River Highway
|
Mooresville
|
NC
|
28117
|
9559 South Boulevard
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28273
|
10530 Northeast Parkway
|
Matthews
|
NC
|
28105
|
83g South Tunnel Road
|
Asheville
|
NC
|
28805
|
4340 13th Avenue Sw
|
Fargo
|
ND
|
58103
|
1220 South 71st Street
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
68106
|
2960 Pine Lake Road Suite A
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
68516
|
255 N 170th Street
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
68118
|
180 Endicott Street
|
Danvers
|
NH
|
03060
|
213 Daniel Webster Highway
|
Nashua
|
NH
|
03079
|
265 South Broadway, Suite 4
|
Salem
|
NH
|
03110
|
5 Colby Court Unit 3
|
Bedford
|
NH
|
03301
|
10 Loudon Road
|
Concord
|
NH
|
03801
|
2130 Marlton Pike W, Suite D
|
Cherry Hill
|
NJ
|
08002
|
1755 Deptford Center Road
|
Deptford
|
NJ
|
08096
|
3201 Rt 9 South, Unit B
|
Rio Grande
|
NJ
|
08242
|
675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 5
|
Iselin
|
NJ
|
08830
|
160 Marketplace Boulevard
|
Hamilton
|
NJ
|
08691
|
51 Chambersbridge Road
|
Brick
|
NJ
|
08723
|
92 Route 36
|
Eatontown
|
NJ
|
07724
|
1115 Route 35
|
Middletown
|
NJ
|
07748
|
715 Morris Turnpike
|
Springfield
|
NJ
|
07081
|
180 Route 10 West
|
East Hanover
|
NJ
|
07936
|
545 Route 46
|
Totowa
|
NJ
|
07512
|
404 State Route 3
|
Clifton
|
NJ
|
07014
|
2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite D
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87110
|
4250 Cerrillos Road Suite 1214
|
Santa Fe
|
NM
|
87507
|
3601 Old Airport Road, Suite A
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87114
|
621 Marks Street
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89014
|
2100 N Rainbow Blvd Suite 110
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89108
|
2315 Summa Drive #180
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89135
|
4983 S Virginia Street
|
Reno
|
NV
|
89502
|
3701 Mckinley Parkway
|
Blasdell
|
NY
|
14219
|
4401 Transit Road
|
Williamsville
|
NY
|
14221
|
2141 Central Park Avenue
|
Yonkers
|
NY
|
10710
|
620 6th Avenue
|
New York
|
NY
|
10011
|
96-05 Queens Boulevard
|
Rego Park
|
NY
|
11374
|
950 Merchants Concourse
|
Westbury
|
NY
|
11590
|
3640 Long Beach Road
|
Oceanside
|
NY
|
11572
|
2045 Smith Haven Plaza
|
Lake Grove
|
NY
|
11755
|
1440 Old Country Road Suite 300
|
Riverhead
|
NY
|
11901
|
32 Wolf Road
|
Albany
|
NY
|
12205
|
2719 Edmondson Road
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45209
|
5800 Deerfield Road
|
Mason
|
OH
|
45040
|
3708 W Dublin Grandville Road
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
43235
|
6142 Wilmington Pike
|
Dayton
|
OH
|
45459
|
30083 Detroit Road
|
Westlake
|
OH
|
44145
|
5135 Monroe Street
|
Toledo
|
OH
|
43623
|
6725 Strip Avenue Nw
|
North Canton
|
OH
|
44720
|
6025 Kruse Drive Suite 123
|
Solon
|
OH
|
44139
|
550 Boardman Poland Road
|
Youngstown
|
OH
|
44512
|
10011 East 71st Street
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
74133
|
2848 Nw 63rd Street
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
73116
|
412 S Bryant Avenue
|
Edmond
|
OK
|
73034
|
16800 Southwest 72nd Avenue
|
Tigard
|
OR
|
97224
|
18043 Nw Evergreen Parkway
|
Hillsboro
|
OR
|
97006
|
95 Oakway Center
|
Eugene
|
OR
|
97401
|
63455 N. Highway 97, Suite 113
|
Bend
|
OR
|
97703
|
6180 Ulali Drive
|
Keizer
|
OR
|
97303
|
490 Waterfront Drive East
|
Homestead
|
PA
|
15120
|
5125 Jonestown Road Suite 425
|
Harrisburg
|
PA
|
17112
|
108 Bartlett Avenue
|
Exton
|
PA
|
19341
|
4449 Southmont Way
|
Easton
|
PA
|
18045
|
2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 100
|
Lancaster
|
PA
|
17602
|
1223 Whitehall Mall
|
Whitehall
|
PA
|
18052
|
435 Arena Hub Plaza
|
Wilkes-Barre
|
PA
|
18702
|
143 Radio Drive
|
Stroudsburg
|
PA
|
18360
|
905 Old York Road
|
Jenkintown
|
PA
|
19046
|
20 West Road
|
Newtown
|
PA
|
18940
|
1015 Main Street
|
Warrington
|
PA
|
18976
|
42 Whitten Road, Suite 1
|
Augusta
|
PR
|
00966
|
1500 Bald Hill Road Suite B
|
Warwick
|
RI
|
02886
|
288 East Main Road
|
Middletown
|
RI
|
02842
|
136 Harbison Blvd
|
Columbia
|
SC
|
29212
|
1744 Towne Centre Way
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
SC
|
29464
|
1460 Fording Island Road St100
|
Bluffton
|
SC
|
29910
|
946 Orleans Road Suite E1
|
Charleston
|
SC
|
29407
|
2400 Coastal Grand Circle
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29577
|
1117 Woodruff Road Suite D
|
Greenville
|
SC
|
29607
|
146 Station Drive
|
Anderson
|
SC
|
29621
|
3800 South Louise Ave, Suite 2
|
Sioux Falls
|
SD
|
57106
|
1365 Eglin Street
|
Rapid City
|
SD
|
57701
|
2810 Germantown Parkway
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
38133
|
4610 Merchants Park Circle Suite 501
|
Collierville
|
TN
|
38017
|
3211 People Street Suite 25
|
Johnson City
|
TN
|
37604
|
2040 Hamilton Place Blvd
|
Chattanooga
|
TN
|
37421
|
11263 Parkside Drive, Suite 612
|
Knoxville
|
TN
|
37934
|
545 Cool Springs Boulevard
|
Franklin
|
TN
|
37067
|
7657 Highway 70 South Suite112
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
37221
|
2615 Medical Cntr Prkwy St1200
|
Murfreesboro
|
TN
|
37129
|
655 Sunland Park Drive, Suite I
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
79912
|
3001-A101 West Loop 250 North
|
Midland
|
TX
|
79705
|
3000 Soncy Road
|
Amarillo
|
TX
|
79124
|
3417 Catclaw Drive
|
Abilene
|
TX
|
79606
|
2624 W Loop 289
|
Lubbock
|
TX
|
79407
|
4000 Retail Connection Way, Suite 101
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
76018
|
4931 Overton Ridge Boulevard
|
Ft. Worth
|
TX
|
76132
|
2930 East Southlake Blvd.
|
Southlake
|
TX
|
76092
|
2315 Colorado Blvd Suite 180
|
Denton
|
TX
|
76205
|
6101 Long Prairie Rd Suite 200
|
Flower Mound
|
TX
|
75028
|
2930 Preston Road Suite 400
|
Frisco
|
TX
|
75034
|
2975 Craig Drive
|
Mckinney
|
TX
|
75072
|
801 West 15th Street, Suite D
|
Plano
|
TX
|
75075
|
8005 Park Lane
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75231
|
2705 N Mesquite Drive
|
Mesquite
|
TX
|
75150
|
963 East Interstate Highway 30
|
Rockwall
|
TX
|
75087
|
8970 S. Broadway Avenue
|
Tyler
|
TX
|
75703
|
4633 S Jack Kultgen Exwy St102
|
Waco
|
TX
|
76706
|
422 W Loop 281 Suite 200
|
Longview
|
TX
|
75605
|
13900 Dallas Parkway
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75240
|
2800 Highway 121 Suite 600
|
Euless
|
TX
|
76039
|
2701-A Parker Road Suite 400
|
Round Rock
|
TX
|
78681
|
11066 Pecan Park Blvd Bldg 1
|
Cedar Park
|
TX
|
78613
|
1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Suite 200
|
Austin
|
TX
|
78723
|
5400 Brodie Lane Suite 300
|
Austin
|
TX
|
78745
|
1050 Mckinley Place Dr, Bldg 2, Suite 220
|
San Marcos
|
TX
|
78666
|
8262 Agora Parkway
|
Selma
|
TX
|
78154
|
11745 Ih 10 West Suite 750
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78230
|
1730 N Loop 1604 E Suite 107
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78232
|
6001 Nw Loop 410 Suite #120
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78238
|
4717 S Padre Island Dr Suite F
|
Corpus Christi
|
TX
|
78411
|
620 E Expressway 83
|
Mc Allen
|
TX
|
78503
|
1560 Lake Woodlands Drive
|
The Woodlands
|
TX
|
77380
|
1430 Texas Avenue South
|
College Station
|
TX
|
77840
|
25839 Us Highway 290
|
Cypress
|
TX
|
77429
|
2920 Interstate 45 N.
|
Conroe
|
TX
|
77303
|
17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1j
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77064
|
20514 Highway 59 N.
|
Humble
|
TX
|
77338
|
12520 Fountain Lake Circle
|
Stafford
|
TX
|
77477
|
24600 Katy Fwy Suite 100
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77494
|
19801 Gulf Freeway, Suite 1000
|
Webster
|
TX
|
77598
|
10515 Katy Freeway,Suite A
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77024
|
3102 Kirby Drive
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77098
|
50 West 1300 South
|
Orem
|
UT
|
84058
|
1169 Wilmington Avenue
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
84106
|
4113 Riverdale Road
|
Ogden
|
UT
|
84405
|
10433 South State Street
|
Sandy
|
UT
|
84070
|
844 W Telegraph Street
|
Washington City
|
UT
|
84780
|
5810 Crossroads Center Way
|
Falls Church
|
VA
|
22041
|
45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza Ste 154
|
Dulles
|
VA
|
20166
|
975a North Emmet Street
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
22903
|
3700 Plank Road
|
Fredericksburg
|
VA
|
22407
|
14101 Crossing Place
|
Woodbridge
|
VA
|
22192
|
220 Constitution Drive
|
Virginia Beach
|
VA
|
23462
|
10050 West Broad Street
|
Glen Allen
|
VA
|
23060
|
12132 A Jefferson Avenue
|
Newport News
|
VA
|
23602
|
11609 Midlothian Turnpike
|
Midlothian
|
VA
|
23113
|
100 Durgin Lane
|
Portsmouth
|
VT
|
05495
|
115 Trader Lane
|
Williston
|
VT
|
05701
|
3115 196th Street, Sw
|
Lynnwood
|
WA
|
98036
|
401 Ne Northgate Way Suite 2100
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
98125
|
1915 Marketplace Drive
|
Burlington
|
WA
|
98233
|
9991 Mickelberry Road Nw
|
Silverdale
|
WA
|
98383
|
400 Strander Blvd
|
Tukwila
|
WA
|
98188
|
4102 D South Meridian Street
|
Puyallup
|
WA
|
98373
|
2405 4th Avenue West
|
Olympia
|
WA
|
98502
|
5628 N Division Street
|
Spokane
|
WA
|
99207
|
16701 South East Mill Plain Blvd
|
Vancouver
|
WA
|
98684
|
215 Junction Road
|
Madison
|
WI
|
53717
|
5445 South 76th Street
|
Greendale
|
WI
|
53129
|
825 Pilgrim Way Suite B
|
Green Bay
|
WI
|
54304
buybuy BABY store locations
|
4351 Creekside Ave.
|
Hoover
|
AL
|
35244
|
7375 W Bell Rd
|
Peoria
|
AZ
|
85382
|
10080 N. 90th Street
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
85258
|
2640 W. Chandler Blvd.
|
Chandler
|
AZ
|
85224
|
1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 160
|
Roseville
|
CA
|
95678
|
3250 Buskirk Ave Suite 300a
|
Pleasant Hill
|
CA
|
94523
|
149 Serramonte Center
|
Daly City
|
CA
|
94015
|
5353 Almaden Expressway Suite A 100
|
San Jose
|
CA
|
95118
|
7621 Laguna Blvd
|
Elk Grove
|
CA
|
95758
|
7458 N Blackstone Ave
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93720
|
6621 Fallbrook Avenue, Unit B
|
West Hills
|
CA
|
91307
|
3700 Torrance Blvd.
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90503
|
1014 N El Camino Real
|
Encinitas
|
CA
|
92024
|
25322 El Paseo
|
Mission Viejo
|
CA
|
92691
|
1660 Millenia Ave
|
Chula Vista
|
CA
|
91915
|
40438 Winchester Road
|
Temecula
|
CA
|
92591
|
27651 San Bernardino Ave Ste 110
|
Redlands
|
CA
|
92374
|
22999 Savi Ranch Parkway
|
Yorba Linda
|
CA
|
92887
|
11530 4th Street Suite 125
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91730
|
6492 South Parker Road
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
80016
|
5134 South Wadsworth Blvd.
|
Lakewood
|
CO
|
80123
|
9350 North Sheridan Blvd.
|
Westminster
|
CO
|
80031
|
1433 New Britain Avenue
|
West Haetford
|
CT
|
06110
|
501 West Main St.
|
Newark
|
DE
|
19702
|
8801 Southside Blvd Unit 10
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32256
|
11345 Causeway Blvd
|
Brandon
|
FL
|
33511
|
8241 West Flagler Street, Suite 100
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33144
|
11360 Pines Blvd
|
Pembroke Pines
|
FL
|
33026
|
2035 N. University Drive
|
Coral Springs
|
FL
|
33071
|
130 E Altamonte Dr Suite 1000
|
Altamonte Springs
|
FL
|
32701
|
3206 East Colonial Drive
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32803
|
1670 Scenic Hwy N Suite 124
|
Snellville
|
GA
|
30078
|
7121 North Point Parkway
|
Alpharetta
|
GA
|
30022
|
2555 Cobb Place Lane Nw Ste 50
|
Kennesaw
|
GA
|
30144
|
242 Robert C. Daniels Jr. Parkway
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
30909
|
4100 University Ave Ste 115
|
West Des Moines
|
IA
|
50266
|
1556 Butterfield Road
|
Downers Grove
|
IL
|
60515
|
5540 Northwest Hwy
|
Crystal Lake
|
IL
|
60014
|
324 S Route 59
|
Naperville
|
IL
|
60540
|
580 E. Golf Road
|
Schaumburg
|
IL
|
60173
|
1230 N. Us 31, Suite A
|
Greenwood
|
IN
|
46142
|
4030 East 82nd Street
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
46250
|
435 E. University Drive
|
Granger
|
IN
|
46530
|
2756 N Greenwich Ct
|
Wichita
|
KS
|
67226
|
12055 Metcalf Avenue
|
Overland Park
|
KS
|
66213
|
2321 Sir Barton Way Suite 110
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
40509
|
5919 Bluebonnet Blvd
|
Baton Rouge
|
LA
|
70836
|
9 Shipyard Drive
|
Hingham
|
MA
|
02184
|
1683 Rockville Pike
|
Rockville
|
MD
|
20852
|
4100 28th Street Se
|
Kentwood
|
MI
|
49512
|
13361 Hall Road, Suite 102
|
Utica
|
MI
|
48315
|
42595 Ford Road
|
Canton
|
MI
|
48187
|
28512 Telegraph Road
|
Southfield
|
MI
|
48034
|
9160 Hudson Road
|
Woodbury
|
MN
|
55125
|
20000 East Jackson Drive
|
Independence
|
MO
|
64057
|
15355a Manchester Road
|
Ballwin
|
MO
|
63011
|
3200 Laclede Station Suite D
|
St Louis
|
MO
|
63143
|
2716 Freedom Parkway Drive
|
Fayetteville
|
NC
|
28314
|
3121 Market Center Drive
|
Morrisville
|
NC
|
27560
|
9555 South Blvd
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28273
|
8062 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 20
|
Concord
|
NC
|
28027
|
12204 K Plaza
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
68137
|
119 Middlesex Avenue
|
Somerville
|
NH
|
03060
|
1590 Kings Highway North
|
Cherry Hill
|
NJ
|
08034
|
1745 Deptford Center Road
|
Deptford
|
NJ
|
08096
|
711 Route 28
|
Bridgewater
|
NJ
|
08807
|
675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 1
|
Iselin
|
NJ
|
08830
|
310 Route 36
|
West Long Branch
|
NJ
|
07764
|
530 W Mount Pleasant Avenue
|
Livingston
|
NJ
|
07039
|
545 Route 46 West
|
Totowa
|
NJ
|
07512
|
34 East Ridgewood Ave
|
Paramus
|
NJ
|
07652
|
2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite C
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87110
|
535 N. Stephanie Street
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89014
|
2315 Summa Drive Suite 120
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89135
|
1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Ste 1
|
Amherst
|
NY
|
14226
|
1019 Central Park Ave
|
Scarsdale
|
NY
|
10583
|
3 Enterprise Ave N. Suite 3
|
Secaucus
|
NY
|
07094
|
895 East Gate Blvd
|
Garden City
|
NY
|
11530
|
1440 Central Avenue
|
Colonie
|
NY
|
12205
|
5255 Deerfield Blvd.
|
Mason
|
OH
|
45040
|
3749 Easton Market
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
43219
|
6146 Wilmington Pike
|
Dayton
|
OH
|
45459
|
292 Main Street
|
Westlake
|
OH
|
44145
|
4045 Richmond Road
|
Warrensville Heights
|
OH
|
44122
|
10017 East 71st Street
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
74133
|
3485 Sw Cedar Hills Blvd S170
|
Beaverton
|
OR
|
97005
|
12535 Se 82nd Ave., Suite B
|
Clackamas
|
OR
|
97015
|
1915 Whitehall Mall
|
Whitehall
|
PA
|
18052
|
751 Horsham Rd Unit B1
|
Landsdale
|
PA
|
19446
|
1117 Woodruff Road Suite
|
Greenville
|
SC
|
29607
|
202 Morrell Road
|
Knoxville
|
TN
|
37919
|
2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 400
|
Franklin
|
TN
|
37067
|
1451 West Pipeline Road
|
Hurst
|
TX
|
76053
|
4648 Sw Loop 820
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76109
|
2901 East State Hwy 114
|
Southlake
|
TX
|
76092
|
2712 N. Central Expressway
|
Plano
|
TX
|
75074
|
2930 Preston Rd Suite 600
|
Frisco
|
TX
|
75034
|
8934 S. Broadway Ave., Ste 448
|
Tyler
|
TX
|
75703
|
13900 Dallas Parkway
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75240
|
5001 183a Toll Road Suite I100
|
Cedar Park
|
TX
|
78613
|
5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400
|
Austin
|
TX
|
78745
|
522 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 108
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78216
|
500 N Jackson Road #A2
|
Pharr
|
TX
|
78577
|
17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1k
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77064
|
20416 Highway 59n
|
Humble
|
TX
|
77338
|
24600 Katy Fwy Suite 200
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77494
|
12710 Fountain Lake Circle
|
Stafford
|
TX
|
77477
|
19801 Gulf Freeway Suite 800
|
Webster
|
TX
|
77598
|
10230 South State Street
|
Sandy
|
UT
|
84070
|
6398 Springfield Plaza
|
Springfield
|
VA
|
22150
|
24670 Dulles Landing Dr., Unit 130
|
Dulles
|
VA
|
20166
|
2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 100
|
Woodbridge
|
VA
|
22192
|
17686 Southcenter Parkway
|
Tukwila
|
WA
|
98188
|
201 Junction Rd
|
Madison
|
WI
|
53717
|
665 Main Street
|
Brookfield
|
WI
|
53005
About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.
About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.
About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.
About Tiger Capital Group: Tiger Capital Group (www.tigergroup.com) provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation, and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital, or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Toronto.
About B. Riley Retail Solutions: B. Riley Retail Solutions (www.brileyretailsolutions.com) is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel in over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, Europe, and Australia.
SOURCE Hilco Global
