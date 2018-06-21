StoreBound Launches Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

Dash, a StoreBound brand, innovated ColdBoil™ Technology which uses a patent-pending pump to extract 42 oz. of cold brew from coffee grounds, preserving cold brew's boldest notes. In the brewing process, the user can see the water move back and forth from the brewing chamber to the pitcher extracting rich flavor from coffee grinds using only cold, fresh water. Within minutes, the device creates up to seven servings of smooth, bold and delicious cold brew.

"We identified an opportunity to use technology to make great cold brew coffee faster than ever before," said Evan Dash, CEO. "Our team has created a quality machine that makes a great product and is available at a great value to consumers -- that's really the trifecta that we look for at StoreBound," he said.

The device yields seven servings of ready-to-drink cold brew and up to 16 servings of cold brew concentrate. In addition to its functional features, the sleek, modern brewer incorporates the idea of transparency into its design. The bpa-free Tritan™ carafe and brewing chamber are clear and enable the consumer view the process from start to finish.

The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System raised over $118,000 on Indiegogo in less than five weeks. This the third product StoreBound launched on a crowdfunding platform. In 2016 the PancakeBot raised over $460,000 on Kickstarter. The 2017 launch of the Sobro smart coffee table, which included a refrigerator, bluetooth speakers, charging ports and LED lights, raised over $1.5 million dollars. "Crowdfunding helps us bring products to life that might never be produced using a traditional product development pipeline. Our backers help us bring incredible ideas to life so that everyone can benefit from them," said Catherine-Gail Reinhard, VP of Product Strategy & Marketing.

The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System is now available in stores and online.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is the parent company of the Dash brand and is a product development and distribution platform bringing new and innovative products to the market faster than ever before.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storebound-launches-dash-rapid-cold-brew-system-300670157.html

SOURCE StoreBound

Related Links

http://www.storebound.com

