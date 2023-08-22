Storm Reid's The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun

News provided by

Pacsun

22 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

Two Year Partnership Wraps Strong with Vibrant Summer 2023 Styles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Reid, Emmy-nominated actress, producer and current USC student, reveals her final iteration of her acclaimed The ArashiBlu Collection in partnership with Pacsun. Storm's Summer 2023 drop captures the essence of the season through vibrant color palettes and a range of textured fabrications, truly setting it apart.

Continue Reading
Storm Reid’s The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun
Storm Reid’s The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun
Storm Reid’s The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun
Storm Reid’s The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun

As a culmination of the two-year partnership, Storm has actively participated in the conception and design of her swimwear alongside the Pacsun team, consistently delivering remarkable creations. The final collection stands as a testament to the synergy between Storm and Pacsun, featuring 12 new bikini sets, each flaunting fresh and modern silhouettes like Underwire Tops, Halter Details, and Curtain Bottoms.

Each piece showcases the unique craftsmanship and attention to detail that Storm and Pacsun have become known for. There will be no carryover items, ensuring an entirely new and exciting lineup. Fabric and texture take center stage, featuring distinctive styles such as Scrunch, Terry Rib, and Rib in a delightful array of designs, including the highly-anticipated Halter Bandeaus, charming Tie Front Tops, alluring Underwire Bralettes, as well as the complementary Curtain Bottoms and V-front Bottoms. Inspired by the serenity of the sea and the hues of sunrise and sunset, this collection transports wearers to their own personal paradise.

"Storm's boundless passion for design has been a driving force behind the success of The ArashiBlu Collection. It has been an absolute pleasure working with her over the past two years, and her extraordinary vision has left a lasting mark on our community. We are immensely proud of this final collection and the memories the collaboration with Storm holds," said Addie Rintel, Vice President of Design Merchandising at Pacsun.

"We launched the first ArashiBlu Collection with Pacsun over two years ago, and since then have created six collections that I am very proud of," said Storm Reid. "I have learned so much throughout each creative process and am so grateful for Pacsun's partnership. I am excited for this final collection to be out in the world just in time to celebrate the last few weeks of summer!"

In true ArashiBlu fashion, the Summer 2023 collection embraces inclusivity, catering to sizes XXS to XL. The collection is available exclusively online now, ranging from $29 to $33. Storm Reid's collaboration with Pacsun has yielded unparalleled success, and this final collection exceeds expectations once again. Collection imagery can be accessed HERE.

SOURCE Pacsun

Also from this source

PACSUN AND LOS ANGELES RAMS CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP TO BENEFIT LOCAL YOUTH

PACSUN TO OPEN DEDICATED PAC1980 STORE FEATURING EXPANDED ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.