Storm Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage across Metro Dallas

"The damage from these storms are widespread and significant," said Norman White, U-Haul Company of Fort Worth president. "As people begin the clean-up process, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month. It's the least we can do to help our neighbors leading up to Thanksgiving."

Seven U-Haul Companies have made 57 self-storage facilities available to help. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene

826 S. Clack St.

Abilene, TX 79605

(325) 698-0830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo

2100 SW 6th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 373-4488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo

5316 Canyon Drive

Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-7421

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington

2315 W. Division

Arlington, TX 76012

(817) 277-1157

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green

2729 N. Collins St.

Arlington, TX 76006

(817) 461-1080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington

2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.

Arlington, TX 76010

(682) 200-1090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison

2735 E. Belt Line Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 416-9215

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton

1682 S. Interstate 35E

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 242-5179

U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton

2220 Country Club Drive

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 418-5677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill

1050 KCK Way

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 293-1155

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark

13637 N. Central Expy.

Dallas, TX 75240

(972) 669-7955

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.

7043 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 691-7311

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.

11061 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75229

(972) 247-1724

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway

9929 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75220

(214) 351-6483

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane

5409 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75237

(214) 339-1179

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road

3165 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75233

(214) 333-2168

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road

11383 Amanda Lane

Dallas, TX 75238

(214) 340-4331

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton

164 N. I35 E.

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 382-5352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto

1245 S. I-35

DeSoto, TX 75115

(972) 230-1337

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville

1022 S Cedar Ridge Drive

Duncanville, TX 75137

(972) 780-8980

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30

1101 E. Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX 76120

(817) 446-1292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster

5032 E. Lancaster

Fort Worth, TX 76103

(817) 534-0072

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen

7225 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7972

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.

2936 S. Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 921-3024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa

3019 Altamesa Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7617

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside

1000 Alta Mere Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76116

(817) 246-4601

U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland

12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway

Garland, TX 75041

(972) 271-9556

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.

1117 E. Main St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 262-5116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie

2455 Tarrant Road

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 988-3661

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360

3020 I-20 W.

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 623-3575

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur

920 S MacArthur Blvd.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 269-4014

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine

3501 William D Tate Ave.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 416-6430

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.

5201 Denton Hwy.

Haltom City, TX 76148

(817) 581-4546

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving

2630 W. Irving Blvd.

Irving, TX 75061

(972) 790-4672

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin

16300 FM 156 S.

Justin, TX 76247

(940) 242-6531

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville

811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 420-1211

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville

525 N. Stemmons Frwy.

Lewisville, TX 75067

(972) 353-2116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lubbock

1613 34th St.

Lubbock, TX 79411

(806) 762-0307

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney

1400 N. McDonald St.

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-5035

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney

10061 W. University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-1699

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midland

2803 W. Wall St.

Midland, TX 79701

(432) 697-3273

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills

8221 Blvd. 26

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 656-2005

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow

6550 Browning Drive

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 577-1732

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Country Club

3463 Billy Hext Road

Odessa, TX 79765

(432) 366-4422

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South East Odessa

6190 Cargo Road

Odessa, TX 79762

(432) 614-9358

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Odessa-University & Kermit Hwy.

1010 W. University

Odessa, TX 79764

(432) 272-6928

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano

3401 Alma Drive

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 516-1018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano

1100 Los Rios

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 578-0698

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano

2560 Kathryn Lane

Plano, TX 75025

(972) 396-0983

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen

3901 N. Central Expy.

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 424-0815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano

4101 W Plano Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 985-6004

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend

1501 Dallas Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 735-0670

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper

1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.

Prosper, TX 75078

(972) 347-9713

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson

412 N. Central Expwy.

Richardson, TX 75080

(972) 234-1343

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke

1600 Mesa Butte Ct.

Roanoke, TX 76262

(817) 491-1114

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo

1330 S. Koenigheim St.

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 655-0595

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wichita Falls

2817 Kell Blvd.

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

(940) 696-1331

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

