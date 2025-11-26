STORMCRAFT PC Unveils Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals with Up to $600 Off, Plus a Phantom Gaming PC Giveaway with Overkill Gaming

Top-selling Phantom Gaming PC featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265F and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5080 and More AI-Ready 4K Desktops Discounted Nov. 27–Dec. 1.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, With AI-ready PCs and 4K gaming hardware in high demand this holiday season, STORMCRAFT PC, a California-based performance gaming PC builder, today announced its 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals, offering up to $600 off its most popular desktops. The lineup includes the Phantom Gaming PC, STORMCRAFT's best-selling model, which is also featured in Overkill Gaming's holiday giveaway.

STORMCRAFT PC Unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals with Up to $600 Off, Plus a Phantom Gaming PC Giveaway with Overkill Gaming_PR Banner

The sale runs from November 27 to December 1 exclusively at the STORMCRAFT PC webstore. Select STORMCRAFT PC models will also appear in Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions across major retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart.

This year's lineup highlights three of STORMCRAFT PC's most in-demand systems—two Intel-powered builds and one AMD-based configuration—each engineered for gamers, streamers, and creators who require high-FPS gameplay, advanced multitasking, and long-term reliability.

"The gaming community is the heart of everything we build," said Frank Lee, Founder of STORMCRAFT PC. "Seeing creators like Overkill Gaming champion our Phantom Gaming PC shows the power of community-driven discovery. This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it easier for more gamers to experience a high-performance system built with care and precision right here in California."

Phantom PH265F0CC-580W1 Gaming Desktop

Deal Price: $1,999 (After using promo code "BF25") | MSRP: $2,599.99

Product Page: https://www.stormcraftpc.com/products/phantom-ph265f0cc-580s1-gaming-pc

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265F processor + 360 mm liquid cooling for AI-ready, next-gen performance

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5080 16 GB graphics delivering ultra-smooth 4K gaming and advanced ray tracing

Premium airflow chassis with 7 ARGB fans + 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for fast, stable performance

Sirius SI1440FCC-570W1 Gaming Desktop

Deal Price: $1,399.99 | MSRP: $1,599.99

Product Page: https://www.stormcraftpc.com/products/stormcraft-sirius-si1440fcc-570W1-gaming-desktop

Key Features:

Intel® Core™ i7 (14th Gen) with high-speed 32 GB DDR5 memory for elite creation and multitasking

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 enables high-FPS 1440p performance with strong energy efficiency

ARGB-enhanced mid-tower chassis + 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for speed and visual appeal

Skyhawk Pro SP980XDCC-57TW1 Gaming Desktop

Deal Price: $2,099.99 | MSRP : $2,399.99

Product Page: https://www.stormcraftpc.com/products/stormcraft-skyhawk-pro-sp980xdcc-57tw1-gaming-desktop

Key Features:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti

32 GB DDR5 memory + 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for fast streaming and smooth workloads

Lightweight, airflow-optimized chassis engineered for stable esports performance

Overkill Gaming Giveaway — Live Now

STORMCRAFT PC has partnered with Overkill Gaming, one of the fastest-growing creators in the PC gaming community, to host a Phantom Gaming PC Giveaway. The prize is the Phantom Gaming PC (MSRP $2,599), a flagship, high-performance desktop built for 4K gaming, AI-accelerated workflows, and enthusiast customization.

"We're excited to partner with STORMCRAFT PC and feature a high-performance Phantom system to our community," said Lucas Wyman, CEO of Overkill Gaming. "The gaming community loves seeing real performance."

The giveaway is hosted on Gleam.io, offering multiple social engagement entry methods, including following STORMCRAFT PC and Overkill Gaming, as well as sharing the giveaway.

Enter the giveaway at:

https://gleam.io/9IsGZ/stormcraft-phantom-gaming-pc-giveaway

Built in California | Powered by Innovation

Every STORMCRAFT PC is built in California using components from Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA®. Each system undergoes thermal tuning, precision cable management, and extensive performance benchmarking to ensure optimal performance under real-world gaming and creative workloads.

STORMCRAFT PC offers lifetime tech support based in California, along with a 3-year labor warranty, a 2-year parts warranty, and a 1-year ground shipping warranty. Optional Gold and Platinum Extended Plans are available, providing up to four years of total coverage.

Shop Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

STORMCRAFT PC Webstore:

Retail Partners:

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC is a California-based gaming PC brand redefining custom-built desktop performance through engineering precision, RGB-driven design, and gamer-focused innovation. Founded by gamers and engineers, STORMCRAFT PC builds high-performance desktops that merge power with aesthetics, offering a balance of visual expression and next-level performance. STORMCRAFT PC empowers the gaming and creator community with PCs that perform flawlessly in real-world conditions—supported by real-person tech experts who share a passion for gaming excellence.

Website: www.stormcraftpc.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stormcraftpc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Stormcraft-PC/61575903832371/

X: https://x.com/STORMCRAFTPC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@STORMCRAFTPC

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stormcraft.pc

Amazon Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Amazon

Best Buy Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Best Buy

Newegg Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Newegg

Walmart Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Walmart

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang

Senior PR Manager

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of STORMCRAFT PC

[email protected]

SOURCE STORMCRAFT PC