STORMCRAFT PC Slashes Prices on RTX 50-Series Gaming Desktops with Up to $600 Off at Best Buy & Newegg

California builder debuts holiday pricing on enthusiast rigs featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, a premier California-based builder of enthusiast gaming desktops, today announced aggressive 2025 Holiday pricing for its flagship systems. Effective immediately through December 31, gamers can secure up to $600 off high-performance rigs powered by the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50-Series GPUs and from Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D CPUs.

STORMCRAFT PC is one of the first boutique builders to offer significant discounts on "Blackwell" architecture systems. These deals are available exclusively via Best Buy, Newegg, and official website while inventory lasts.

"This holiday season isn't just about great deals—it's about delivering a new standard of gaming," said Frank Lee, Founder & CEO of STORMCRAFT PC. "Every system is built like it's our own, with hand-assembly, meticulous quality control, and thermal validation right here in California. We're making next-generation GPUs like the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti accessible to more gamers through better engineering and smarter sourcing—not compromises."

Headline Holiday Deals

The 2025 holiday lineup targets high-refresh 1440p and native 4K gaming, optimized for demanding modern AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: MW3, Baldur's Gate 3, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Fortnite, Palworld, and Cyberpunk 2077, making them outstanding gift choices for gamers and creators.

1. The Flagship Deal: STORMCRAFT FALCON

Target Audience: Elite Gamers & Workstation Professionals

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti

CPU: Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF (Up to 6.0GHz)

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB

Tech Specs: 360mm AIO Liquid Cooling, 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD

MSRP: $2,799.99

Holiday Price: $2,199.99 ($600 OFF)

Buy Now: Best Buy Page

2. The Next-Gen Powerhouse: STORMCRAFT PHANTOM

Target Audience: 4K Enthusiasts & AI Creators

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 (AI-Ready Flagship)

CPU: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265F (Arrow Lake Architecture)

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Tech Specs: Airflow-Optimized Chassis, 850W Gold PSU, 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD

MSRP: $2,699.99

Holiday Price: $2,499.99 ($200 OFF)

Buy Now: Newegg Product Page

3. The Aesthetic Choice: STORMCRAFT WIZARD WHITE

Target Audience: Streamers & Esports Pros

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D (Best-in-Class Gaming CPU)

Unique Feature: 3.4-inch IPS LCD Screen for System Stats/GIFs

Design: Full Panoramic White Chassis with Premium ARGB

MSRP: $2,499.99

Holiday Price: $2,099.99 ($400 OFF)

Buy Now: Newegg Product Page

The STORMCRAFT Difference

Unlike mass-market alternatives, every STORMCRAFT PC is:

Hand-Assembled in the USA: Built and inspected in Southern California.

Built and inspected in Southern California. Bloatware Free: Clean Windows installations for maximum performance.

Clean Windows installations for maximum performance. Lifetime Support: Backed by US-based technical support experts.

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC is a California-based gaming PC brand redefining custom-built desktop performance through engineering precision, RGB-driven design, and gamer-focused innovation. Founded by gamers and engineers, STORMCRAFT PC builds high-performance desktops that merge power with aesthetics, offering a balance of visual expression and next-level performance. STORMCRAFT PC empowers the gaming and creator community with PCs that perform flawlessly in real-world conditions—supported by real-person tech experts who share a passion for gaming excellence.

