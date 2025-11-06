California-built gaming desktops deliver elite performance, full RGB customization, and precision engineering, now available on BestBuy.com.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, a California-based manufacturer of high-performance custom-built gaming desktops, today announced the expansion of its retail presence with the official launch of its seven-model all-RGB gaming PC lineup at BestBuy.com. Available in both black and white color options, each system combines the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra desktop processors (series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs and top-tier gaming components, including DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory, Gen4 NVMe SSDs, and advanced liquid cooling.

STORMCRAFT PC Launches Seven-Model Intel Core Ultra (series 2), AMD Ryzen, and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series All-RGB Gaming PC Lineup on BestBuy.com

This partnership marks a significant milestone in STORMCRAFT PC's growth, making its precision-engineered, California-built gaming PCs more accessible to the nationwide gaming community through one of the most trusted technology retailers in the U.S. Each STORMCRAFT PC system is hand-assembled, thermally optimized, and stress-tested to deliver unmatched performance and reliability for both PC gamers and content creators.

"Expanding into Best Buy marks a major step in making STORMCRAFT PC more accessible to gamers nationwide," said Frank Lee, the Founder at STORMCRAFT PC. "We're proud to bring our California-built systems to one of the most respected retail destinations in the U.S. This partnership allows us to connect with a broader gaming community and deliver our products with the same performance, reliability, and service that define the STORMCRAFT PC name. Our vision is to make professional-grade gaming systems accessible to every player," Chan added. "By partnering with Best Buy, we're meeting gamers where they already shop and offering an elevated standard of power, design, and support."

Product Lineup

STORMCRAFT PC launch collection features its flagship PHANTOM, WIZARD, FALCON, and VIPER models—each engineered for elite gaming performance, radiant RGB lighting, and long-term reliability:

PHANTOM Gaming PC – Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265F | NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 | 2 TB SSD | 32 GB DDR5 6400 MHz RGB Memory | 360 mm Liquid Cooling | Windows 11 Home – SKU: PH265F0CC-580W1

WIZARD Gaming PC – AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D | NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 | 2 TB SSD | 32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Memory | 360 mm Liquid Cooling | Windows 11 Home – SKU: WI980XDCC-580B1

FALCON Gaming PC – Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF | NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti | 2 TB SSD | 32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Memory | 360 mm Liquid Cooling | Windows 11 Home – SKU: 11109360

VIPER Gaming PC – Intel® Core™ i5-14400F | NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 | 2 TB SSD | 32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB Memory | 650 W PSU | Windows 11 Home – SKU: 11082141

Built in California | Powered by Innovation

Every STORMCRAFT PC is built in California using industry-leading components from Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA®. Each system undergoes expert thermal tuning, precision cable management, and extensive performance benchmarking to ensure maximum efficiency and stability during demanding gaming and creative workloads.

STORMCRAFT PC backs every system with real-person lifetime tech support based in California, a 3-year labor, 2-year parts, and 1-year ground shipping warranty, plus optional Gold and Platinum Extended Plans offering up to 4 years of coverage.

Available Now at Best Buy

STORMCRAFT PC now offers a seven-model all-RGB gaming PC lineup on Best Buy.com, featuring a bold black and clean white aesthetic. This collection embodies the brand's design philosophy—performance meets precision—with vivid RGB lighting across fans, memory, and chassis for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The lineup includes black and white editions of the PHANTOM, WIZARD, FALCON, and VIPER, along with the SIRIUS White Edition, each powered by Intel®, AMD Ryzen™ CPUs, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs. Whether gamers prefer a stealthy black build or a minimalist white rig, every STORMCRAFT PC delivers exceptional thermal performance, quiet operation, and hand-built quality.

More models are already in development and will be released in the coming months, reinforcing STORMCRAFT PC's long-term commitment to expanding its BestBuy.com product portfolio and delivering fresh, high-performance options for the gaming community.

Shop the full collection here:

STORMCRAFT PC on Best Buy

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC is a California-based gaming PC brand redefining custom-built desktop performance through engineering precision, RGB-driven design, and gamer-focused innovation. Founded by gamers and engineers, STORMCRAFT PC builds high-performance desktops that merge power with aesthetics, offering a balance of visual expression and next-level performance. STORMCRAFT PC empowers the gaming and creator community with PCs that perform flawlessly in real-world conditions—supported by real-person tech experts who share a passion for gaming excellence.

Website: www.stormcraftpc.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stormcraftpc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Stormcraft-PC/61575903832371/

X: https://x.com/STORMCRAFTPC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@STORMCRAFTPC

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stormcraft.pc

Amazon Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Amazon

Best Buy Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Best Buy

Newegg Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Newegg

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang

Senior PR Manager

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of STORMCRAFT PC

[email protected]

SOURCE STORMCRAFT PC