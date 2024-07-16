Storybook characters come to life at Kiddie Academy® events nationwide

Free Storytime LIVE! activities to be held at more than 200 Academies

ABINGDON, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care franchise locations across the country will host Storytime LIVE! events for children this summer. The free community events will feature special storybook readings and literary character visits throughout July, August and September.

"With these community events, we hope to encourage parents to make reading even more exciting at home, supporting the importance of early literacy," said Joy Turner, vice president of education for Kiddie Academy. "The more exposure children have to reading, the better."

Participating Academies will bring stories to life July 19-20 and 26-27, all weekends in August, and September 6-8 and 13-15, with read-alouds of favorite children's books and special appearances by characters like "Clifford," "Taco Dragon" and "Elephant and Piggie." The events are designed to inspire a love of reading and learning for children from birth to 12 years old.

According to the 2023 Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report , the majority of parents agree that reading aloud is important and the majority of both parents and children agree that it is a special bonding time. 52% of children say they enjoy going to community events that involve reading. Storytime LIVE! builds on Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum that focuses on the curiosity, critical thinking and creative expression skills fostered through reading exposure.

Each event will also feature several other entertaining activities and healthy snacks for the entire family. To locate and register for a Storytime LIVE! event, parents and caregivers can visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/storytime-live/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 325 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy