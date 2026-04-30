Storyteller Overland and The Jessi Combs Foundation Forge Dynamic Partnership to Empower the Next Generation of Women in the Skilled Trades

The Trailblazer Van is more than a vehicle; it's a rolling tribute to Jessi's adventurous journey. Jessi herself traveled and camped out of her beloved Chevy van, using it as a launching pad for new experiences, bold undertakings, and empowering those around her. Now, through the partnership between Storyteller Overland and The Jessi Combs Foundation, that very spirit is reborn. Outfitted as a mobile base for outreach, education, and inspiration, the Trailblazer Tour Van has hit the road, carrying the torch for the next generation of trailblazers.

"Jessi is our modern-day 'Rosie the Riveter'; proof that grit, skill, and determination have no boundaries." said Dana Wilke, Co-Founder & Executive Director of The Jessi Combs Foundation. "When you see the polka dots on this van, they're more than decoration, they're a declaration representing the trailblazing women of the past, present and future inspired by Jessi. We're incredibly grateful to Storyteller Overland for supporting this mission and enabling our scholarship trailblazers to be the face of our mission out in the world in one of the coolest overland vehicles on the road today!"

As part of this initiative, JCF scholarship recipients will take the wheel, continuing Jessi's legacy by using the van to reach communities that were important to Jessi, deliver hands-on educational experiences nation-wide, sparking adventure wherever the road takes them. Together, they're not just following Jessi's tire tracks, they're leaving their own mark, proving there's no limit to what women can accomplish when equipped to dream, build, and lead.

This partnership is a natural alignment of values. Storyteller Overland was founded on its community-centric approach and commitment to enabling life-changing adventures. The Jessi Combs Foundation honors the legacy of the "fastest woman on earth," Jessi Combs, by providing scholarships and in-depth educational opportunities to help women pursue careers in manufacturing, welding, and other trades. Together, they will amplify their impact and inspire countless individuals to break barriers and chase their dreams.

"At Storyteller Overland, we've always believed that adventure is best when it's shared, and that the road has the power to change lives." said Summer Trammell, Chief Marketing Officer of Storyteller Overland. "Partnering with The Jessi Combs Foundation is a perfect expression of who we are as a community: people who show up for each other and believe there are no limits to how far you can go when you go together. Jessi embodied that spirit completely, and we're proud to carry her legacy forward through this partnership. This is what it looks like when two communities come together to inspire the next generation of trailblazers."

The collaboration will feature joint participation in key industry events and community gatherings including the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota and the SEMA show in Las Vegas. This will offer a powerful platform to celebrate the achievements of women in the trades and connect scholarship recipients with a vibrant network of professionals and fellow adventurers. It's a chance to build connections and be part of something bigger—a community ready to explore, create, and inspire!

For more information about where to find the MODE out on the road, stay tuned to the Storyteller Overland & JCF social media channels.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group made up of a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear, and the incredible people who buy them.

About The Jessi Combs Foundation

Founded in 2019 in honor of Guiness World Record holder and skilled trades icon, the late Jessi Combs; the Foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit with a mission to EDUCATE, INSPIRE and EMPOWER the next generation of trailblazers and stereotype-breakers. The Foundation provides scholarships to women pursuing a career in the skilled trades. thejessicombsfoundation.com | IG: @thejessicombsfoundation

Media Contact:

Summer Trammell

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Storyteller Overland