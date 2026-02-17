Storyteller Overland Debuts the TOUR MODE Adventure Van -- An All-Access Pass to Your Best Life on the Road

Built on the Mercedes-Benz® Sprinter 170" 3500 dually chassis, the TOUR MODE is engineered for bigger adventures and longer journeys, giving you more room to roam. Here's how the magic happens: the nVader™ Roof Rack is your "main stage," offering epic views, while the spacious interior serves as your "backstage," a place to relax, recharge, and get ready for the next set. This is where comfort meets capability, setting the tone for every mile ahead.

Inside, the TOUR MODE is loaded with features designed for life on the road. The innovative TroupeLounge™ offers a versatile seating and RV Queen-sized bed configuration. The game-changing BoomBox™ provides a full wet/dry bathroom, ensuring you have all the comforts of home, no matter how far off-grid you go. Powering it all is the robust 16.8kWh M-Power™ System, delivering reliable energy for all your backstage needs.

The TOUR MODE's modular and spacious design delivers ultimate flexibility. With a continuous workspace, ample storage, and four-season readiness, it's built to handle any adventure you throw at it.

Like every Storyteller Overland and GXV vehicle, the TOUR MODE is backed by Storyteller's best-in-class nationwide sales and service network. Owners benefit from a coast-to-coast community of trusted dealer partners and certified service locations, ensuring consistent support, convenient maintenance, and real human connection wherever the road leads. TOUR MODE owners can travel with confidence knowing that help, expertise, and peace of mind are never far away.

Whether you're chasing sunsets, shredding trails, or finding the perfect encore-worthy campsite, the TOUR MODE is your all-access vehicle to a life of limitless stories.

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group made up of a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear; and the incredible people who buy them.

