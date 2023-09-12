Stout Acquires Torrey Partners, Deepening Bench of Expert Consultants and Testifiers

News provided by

Stout

12 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced the acquisition of Torrey Partners, an economic, forensic accounting, and valuation services firm headquartered in San Diego, CA. For decades, Torrey Partners has provided expert analysis and discovery assistance throughout all phases of litigation, primarily in the areas of business, economic, marital dissolution, and intellectual property disputes.

Stout is pleased to welcome Torrey Partners' team of 25 professionals to the firm's Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group, bolstering the group's bench of expert testifiers and presence on the West Coast. The Torrey Partners team is led by Managing Directors Dr. Patrick Kennedy, Brian Bergmark, and Michelle Mangan.

"We have always prided ourselves on delivering the highest level of economic, forensic accounting, and valuation services," said Patrick Kennedy. "By joining Stout, we will be able to leverage Stout's extensive disputes and investigations proficiency and resources, enabling us to strengthen our service offering. Our clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this acquisition."

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Mike Petron, Co-President of the Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group at Stout. "The combination of our expertise with Torrey Partners' deep-rooted experience will enable us to continue growing our intellectual property, complex business litigation, and high-stakes marital dissolution practices."

The deal represents Stout's fifth acquisition since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in November 2021. The transaction to acquire Torrey Partners became effective on September 1, 2023. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker­ dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Torrey Partners
Torrey Partners solves complex financial and economic problems in the business and litigation context. Its professionals provide thorough, efficient, and effective solutions by combining the perspectives of accounting, economics, finance, valuation, and data analytics. Many of Torrey Partners' professionals have worked together for well over a decade, beginning at Mack|Barclay and continuing with LECG. Torrey Partners has maintained a culture of excellence and hard work, providing thoughtful solutions and exceptional service to its clients, which have included individuals, prominent law firms, government agencies, and businesses ranging from sole proprietorships to the Fortune 500.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-plus investment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through Audax's disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow Audax Private Equity on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Stout

Also from this source

Stout Advises BDO USA on Establishment of ESOP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.