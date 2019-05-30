Stout Bolsters Investment Banking Group With Three New Hires

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced today it has expanded the firm's Special Situations practice with the recent hires of Michael Gorman, Luis Pillich, and Matthew Arden.

"Expanding our special situations capabilities within our Investment Banking group is a priority," explains Michael Krakovsky, Managing Director and Head of Stout's Special Situations practice. "Mike, Luis, and Matthew each bring extensive distressed mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, and debt advisory experience, which will benefit our clients and our Investment Banking group as a whole."

Mike Gorman, Director, and Luis Pillich, Director, join Stout from SSG Capital Advisors and Versa Capital Management, respectively. Each has vast international and domestic client engagement experience across key middle market industries, such as manufacturing, energy, building products, industrial services, retail, commercial printing, technology, telecommunications, and food and beverage. In addition, both have managed a broad range of M&A transaction structures, including: Chapter 11 Section 363 sales and plans of reorganization; out-of-court restructurings; U.C.C. Article 9 transactions; asset sales; debt sales; and equity purchases.

Matthew Arden, Vice President, also joins Stout from SSG Capital Advisors where he advised distressed and special situations clients on mergers and acquisitions, private placements, financial restructurings, and valuation assignments ranging in size from $10 million to $500 million. Matthew has established a strong track record of constructing complex financial, valuation, and restructuring models to drive and direct client activity.

"The addition of these three experienced professionals bolsters our capabilities and capacity in our Special Situations practice," said Nick Jachim, Head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "We look forward to achieving the same rapid growth in this area as we've seen with our sell-side and capital-raising activities."

"We are excited to bring our team's combined experience to Stout and its Special Situations practice," stated Gorman and Pillich. "We believe the breadth of Stout's global footprint and industry-focused investment bankers, complemented by Stout's other financial professionals, allow us to provide an unparalleled full-service offering to our clients and our valued professional partners."

Mike, Luis, and Matthew are based in Stout's Philadelphia office and service domestic and international businesses.

Stout's Special Situations practice provides multi-disciplinary capabilities and experience to debtors, lenders, and other creditors of middle market companies navigating through varying levels of financial distress.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence℠ at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout GmbH, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

SOURCE Stout

Related Links

https://www.stout.com

