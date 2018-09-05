Stout Expands Global Reach in Asia

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announces the addition of three offices in Asia as part of a newly formed joint venture with Bluepeak Group Ltd. With offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd. will provide cross-border transaction coverage for China, Singapore, and territories throughout Southeast Asia.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Managing Directors Larry Ma, Bruce Robinson, Arthur Lo, and Gary Cheng to the company's leadership team of senior bankers. Larry – who founded Bluepeak and is head of Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd. – and Bruce are based in Shanghai. Arthur is responsible for the business in the Singapore office, and Gary recently opened the newest office in Hong Kong. Each of them brings more than 20 years' experience in international mergers and acquisitions (M&A) across numerous industry sectors, including retail, healthcare, automotive, diversified industrials, chemicals, and financial services.

Established in 2006, Bluepeak is a Pan-Asian firm that provides M&A and corporate finance advisory services, with a strong focus on cross-border transactions in the middle market. Bluepeak is experienced in assisting clients through strategic and financial challenges via the development and execution of strategy, M&A, joint venture and/or private placement.

"We're very pleased to formalize a partnership that has existed for more than a year," said Larry. "Stout's momentum, growth, and commitment to superior deal execution are the perfect complements to our expanding presence in Asia."

"The new offices in Asia strongly position our firm to deliver country-specific knowledge, industry expertise, and access to a robust global network of buyers, sellers, and investors," said Nick Jachim, head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "Larry and his team are a fantastic cultural fit with Stout's entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to many new business opportunities together."

About Stout

Stout is a leading independent provider of Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. With 20 offices globally, we serve a range of clients, from large corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

