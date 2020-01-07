Stout Expands Investment Banking Operations with Office in London

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes a veteran investment banking team formerly operating as Park Partners Ltd and led by new Stout Managing Director, Jon Howells. Howells founded Park Partners in London in 2013 after previously holding positions as Head of the European Transportation and Business Services team at Lazard, where he spent 15 years advising on M&A, IPO, and restructuring transactions, and as Managing Partner at Capstan Capital Partners. Under Howells' leadership, Park Partners has expanded to provide M&A, capital-raising, and restructuring advisory services to clients predominantly in the maritime, technology, industrials, transportation and logistics, and oil & gas sectors. In addition to Jon Howells, other senior bankers joining Stout include Peter Ahlås, Santiago Izaguirre, Aran Williams, Simon Dunn, Ed Matthews, and Sven Garås.

"We're excited to join the Stout team and be part of all a global firm encompasses," said Jon Howells. "Stout boasts deep investment banking and financial advisory expertise across a wide variety of industries. We have established a meaningful market presence and developed strong relationships in the United Kingdom and Nordics and our clients can now benefit from Stout's reach across North America, Europe, and Asia. We look forward to helping them participate in the growing cross-border activity with the highest quality independent advice."

"On the back of another year of record growth, Stout is committed to establishing a strong global footprint and the United Kingdom is an essential market," said Nick Jachim, Head of Stout's Investment Banking Group. "Despite Brexit uncertainty, the UK remains a pivotal destination for US companies looking to both acquire and sell. We expect the robust private equity market to prevail and deal volume to remain high. With the same commitment to best in class advice and transaction execution, we're extremely pleased to welcome Jon and his team to Stout."

