Stout Expands With New Miami Office

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce that it has added its newest office in Miami. The new office is based in downtown Miami at 201 S Biscayne Boulevard. Stout now has 24 offices globally.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Sergio Negreira as Managing Director and Office Leader. As a member of the Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations group, Sergio brings with him a multitude of experience and an invaluable skillset to help advance the firm's services. For more than 30 years, Sergio has specialized in providing forensic investigative services, offered FCPA and fraud risk assessments, and assisted clients with business interruption/fidelity insurance claims. He has also provided and testified on lost profit calculations, economic and market analysis, and alternative dispute resolution in domestic and cross-border disputes.

"Opening an office in Miami brings us closer to clients in the region and provides new opportunities to expand our efforts and expertise," said Stout CEO Craige Stout. "Sergio has an exceptional amount of knowledge that is essential to our increasing presence in the Southeast. We are happy he has joined the Stout family to help drive this growth."

Prior to joining Stout, Sergio founded Orion Forensics Group and was with Ernst & Young for almost 28 years, including time serving as Partner with the firm's Disputes and Forensics practice. He served as practice leader for the Latin America Disputes & Forensics region as well as the country practice leader for the Central America region.

