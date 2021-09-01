Stout Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a leading global investment bank and advisory firm, joins CEO Action Diversity & Inclusion™, pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By joining the pledge, Stout is committing to act and cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. Stout is already taking steps towards effecting positive change with a diverse and inclusive workforce, as evidenced by its DE&I initiative.

A study conducted by Forbes, found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. Stout strives to recruit, develop, and retain individuals with an array of talents, ideas, and experiences that propel the entrepreneurial spirit and exceptionalism that drive its success.

"By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in our industry," said Craige Stout, CEO of Stout. "We have the opportunity and responsibility to play a meaningful role in addressing and advancing such an important issue."

Stout is looking forward to collaborating with other companies within CEO Action to learn, share ideas, and incorporate best practices that help drive greater engagement towards a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

SOURCE Stout

Related Links

https://www.stout.com

