Stout Ranks as Top Fairness Opinion Provider in 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to be recognized again as a top fairness opinion advisor by Refinitiv's Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review. In 2020, Stout ranked first in the United States and third globally, rendering 33 fairness opinions worldwide.

As a leading fairness opinion provider, Stout leverages its extensive investment banking, valuation, and transaction advisory experience to assist clients in making sound business decisions and completing their critical transactions. Since 2012, Stout has consistently ranked as a top fairness opinion provider by Refinitiv.*

"This past year has been turbulent for many businesses, but we are grateful that our clients continued to place their trust in us to provide independent, well-supported, and highly responsive fairness and solvency opinion services," said Tim Cummins, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Leader at Stout. "Our talented and experienced Transaction Opinions professionals look forward to working with corporate boards, special committees, trustees, and other fiduciaries as they navigate complicated transactions in 2021."

*Based on the total number of deals reported by more than 20 companies since 2012 in Refinitiv's Mergers and Acquisitions Review. Individual yearly U.S. rankings: 2020 (1), 2019 (2), 2018 (2) 2017 (2), 2016 (3), 2015 (2), 2014 (1), 2013 (3), 2012 (1)

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence®️ at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices. Please see www.stout.com/about to learn more.

SOURCE Stout

Related Links

https://www.stout.com

