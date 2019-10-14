Stout's 2019 Automotive Defect & Recall Report Details Dramatic Change in Industry with New Technologies, Materials, and Components

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout today released results of its latest research into automotive recalls in the 2019 Automotive Defect & Recall Report.

Stout's fifth annual report builds on the original research that Stout began in 2013. As in years past – in order to complete this report – Stout has compiled and analyzed prior-year data from a vast array of sources, including National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), multiple U.S. jurisdictions, international recall databases, financial reports, and other sources.

Although defect trends associated with advanced automotive technologies are still emerging, Stout has identified indications of how these components are beginning to contribute to recalls in vehicles, offering insight into what OEMs and suppliers may expect to encounter as such technologies become more prevalent.

"Despite a record number of passenger vehicle recall campaigns in 2018, the number of vehicles affected by recalls has now stabilized," the report states. "This means that the size of recall campaigns continues to shrink, a sign that the industry is more proactively identifying and responding to defects."

Findings from our research include:

Stout observed more light vehicle recall campaigns in 2018 than any prior year

Nearly 8 million vehicles were affected by software-based defects, more than 3x greater than any prior year, and exceeding the prior five years combined

Of all component types, airbags were the most prevalent type in recall campaigns in 2018, even when excluding Takata

Six campaigns (excluding Takata inflator recalls) involving more than 1 million vehicles accounted for nearly 50% of all vehicles recalled in 2018. This is the greatest concentration of vehicles affected by non-Takata campaigns involving more than 1 million vehicles since 2009.

To see our full analysis, download the report free of charge.

Stout's Automotive Expertise

Stout is recognized internationally as a leading advisory firm in the automotive sector. Our experts have advised companies ranging from multinational, publicly traded OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to closely held component suppliers around the world. We have also worked with franchised and independent dealerships, raw material suppliers, logistics and data providers, and other stakeholders and participants in the automotive supply chain.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these independent advisory practices. Please see www.stout.com/about to learn more.

