STRADVISION Accelerates China Momentum, Strengthening Its Position as a Preferred Perception Partner for Global-Ready Programs

- SVNet adoption expands across China-led programs as OEMs and Tier 1s scale next-generation ADAS for global platforms

SEOUL, South Korea and SHANGHAI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a leading global provider of AI-based vision perception technology, today shared a major milestone in its China growth strategy, driven by expanding mass production adoption and deepening collaboration across the region's OEM, Tier 1, and SoC ecosystem.

China has become one of the world's most dynamic proving grounds for software-defined vehicles, with programs moving rapidly from development to production and increasingly designed for multi-market deployment. STRADVISION's SVNet is gaining traction in this environment as a lightweight, adaptable perception stack that enables advanced driver assistance capabilities while meeting aggressive cost, performance, and integration requirements.

This regional momentum is supported by STRADVISION's growing ecosystem alignment with leading AI compute partners in China. Through its collaboration with Axera and the Axera M57 series platform, STRADVISION is helping customers accelerate production readiness with a tightly optimized hardware-software solution designed for scalable ADAS implementations. The combined offering targets a high-value cost-performance profile, enabling OEMs and Tier 1s to deploy next-generation perception at the price points required for volume platforms.

STRADVISION's progress in China reflects a broader industry shift: as Chinese OEMs and suppliers expand their footprint internationally, they are prioritizing perception solutions that can be tuned efficiently across vehicle lines, sensor configurations, and regulatory environments. STRADVISION is increasingly being selected for its ability to deliver production-grade performance while maintaining the flexibility and efficiency needed to support global platform strategies.

"China is a strategic growth engine for STRADVISION, not only because of its scale, but because of how quickly the market is setting the pace for production execution," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "We are building durable momentum in the region by delivering proven perception performance, faster integration cycles, and a partnership model that helps our customers move confidently from development into mass production."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

