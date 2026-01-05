STRADVISION and Seeing Machines Announce First Public Collaboration Showcasing SVNet FrontVision at CES 2026

Video-Based Front Camera Perception Demo Running on PC-Based NVIDIA GPU Platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for autonomous driving, today announced its first public collaboration with Seeing Machines, to be showcased through a joint front camera perception demonstration at CES 2026.

The collaboration features STRADVISION's SVNet FrontVision solution, demonstrated through a video-driven reference implementation designed to support flexible evaluation, visualization, and early technical collaboration. The demo is powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration within a development-grade environment, enabling rapid iteration and transparent performance assessment across perception outputs.

Front Camera Perception Demonstrated in a PC-Based Environment

The demo highlights SVNet FrontVision, STRADVISION's front camera perception software, designed to detect and recognize vehicles, pedestrians, and other road users using video input. By operating within a development and evaluation framework rather than vehicle-integrated hardware, the demonstration allows partners to focus on perception performance, data interpretation, and system behavior at an early stage of collaboration.

First Public Collaboration Between STRADVISION and Seeing Machines

This CES 2026 demonstration marks the first public collaboration between STRADVISION and Seeing Machines. The collaboration brings together complementary expertise in external perception and driver monitoring, demonstrating how vehicles could respond intelligently to external conditions and evolving in-cabin dynamics, reflecting a shared vision for combining vision-based technologies within a broader ADAS ecosystem for enhanced safety and convenience

"This collaboration is about establishing a common technical and strategic reference point," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "We are enabling clear, system-level discussions around perception performance, scalability, and integration pathways. CES provides a natural forum to align early and explore how complementary vision technologies may work together as OEMs define next-generation ADAS architectures."

"The future of road safety lies in understanding both what's happening on the road and how the driver is responding in real time," said Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines. "Our collaboration with STRADVISION at CES demonstrates the power of integrating exterior perception with deep driver insight to unlock a more holistic approach to safety. As OEMs work towards the fusion of these technologies, Seeing Machines remains committed to supporting their path to safer, more intelligent vehicles."

CES 2026 Demonstration

The joint STRADVISION and Seeing Machines demo will be presented in a video-based format during CES 2026.

Event Details

Event: CES 2026

Date: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Seeing Machines Booth, Las Vegas, Nevada

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE)

A global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

